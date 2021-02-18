Body found at scene of North Little Rock house fire

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Pulaski County authorities called to a house fire Thursday afternoon found the body of a 75-year-old man, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.
Spokeswoman Kristin Knox said emergency services responded at 3:45 p.m. Thursday to the fire on the 5500 block of Roundtop Drive, about 2 miles north of Interstate 40 and a mile west of Arkansas 67/167. The body of Larry Davis was recovered from the scene, Knox said.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, according to Knox.
