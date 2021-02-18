Brown takes weekly conference honors

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball player Khadijah Brown has been named as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player Of The Week.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior from Miami, notched her second straight double-double, eighth of the season and 10th of her career on Saturday against Southern. Brown scored a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, two steals, and one blocked shot in the contest.

In playing a season-high 35 minutes, Brown made 11-of-17 shots from the field, and was four of eight at the free-throw line.

On the season, Brown is seventh in the SWAC in both scoring (14.9 points per game) and blocked shots per game (1.5), fourth in both rebounds (9.4 per game) and field goal percentage (49.1%), and 11th in free throw percentage (64.9%).

The Lady Lions return to action Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Texas Southern in game one of doubleheader with the Golden Lion men. The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 5:15 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

1st baseman Kreutzer on all-league team

UAPB first baseman Nick Kreutzer is named to the SWAC 2021 Preseason All-Conference First Team.

A native of Westminster, Colo., Kreutzer burst onto the scene in 2019 when he was named second-team All-SWAC after leading the Golden Lions in batting average (.352) and RBI (51) with a 1.074 on base-plus-slugging percentage, which led the SWAC. Before the cancellation of the 2020 season, Kreutzer was hitting .241 with one home run and 14 RBI. The eight doubles ranked tied for 15th in the nation.

UAPB will hope its season Friday against Alabama A&M in the MLB Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans.