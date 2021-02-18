ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Virtual options for photography and art exhibits, as well as performance art

“Sompasauna,” photographs by Dylan Yarbrough of a community that gathers around a public sauna in Helsinki, Finland, is on display Feb. 22-March 19 at the Windgate Center for Art + Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Helsinki sauna

"Sompasauna," an exhibit of photographs by Dylan Yarbrough documenting a community that gathers around a public sauna in Helsinki, Finland, between a former harbor and the Baltic Sea, is on display from Monday-March 19 in the Focus Gallery, Windgate Center for Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Email jklivaudais@ualr.edu or visit ualr.edu/art.

'In the Atrium'

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., opens its "In the Atrium" series, showcasing "a wide array of local artists, cultures, styles and art forms," according to Scott Galbraith, the center's vice president of programming and executive producer, with a performance by Americana and folk/jazz singer-songwriter Candy Lee, 7 p.m. Friday in the center's Walker Atrium.

The lineup for the next two weeks:

◼️ 7 p.m. Saturday: Los Valeros, bossa nova/samba quartet

◼️ 2 p.m. Sunday: Devanee Williams, harp; and Michael Puryear, cello; play chamber works by Giovanni Battista Pescetti, Gabriel Faure, Arvo Part and Johann Strauss Jr.

◼️ 7 p.m. Feb. 26: Jazz pianist Brant Jester with David Dove, bass

◼️ 2 p.m. Feb. 28: "La Tempesta," pianist Mickel Jason Gordan plays works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Clara Schumann and Frederic Chopin

The series is part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Admission is free; reservations are encouraged for socially distanced tables for parties of up to 6. Call (479) 433-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

'Dixie's Happy Hour'

Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center will stream “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” with Dixie Longate, “everyone’s favorite Alabama redhead,” Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6 and 3 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Meanwhile, the center will stream "Dixie's Happy Hour," with Dixie Longate, "everyone's favorite Alabama redhead," 8 pm Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6 and 3 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. Tickets — $35 per household (plus fees) — are for a specific performance time and must be bought no later than two hours before "curtain"; "theatergoers" will receive an email with a link to the show, will not be able to screen performances on demand, nor will they be able to pause or replay what they miss. The show is part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Ballet premiere

Also coming up at the center: NWA Ballet Theatre premieres "A Midsummer Night's Dream," inspired by William Shakespeare's play and set by NWA Ballet Theatre's executive artistic director, David Justin, to incidental music by Felix Mendelssohn, 7 p.m. March 12-13. It's part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Tickets are $15-$25 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org or nwaballettheatre.org.

Artist development

The Arkansas Arts Council has partnered with the Mid-America Arts Alliance to bring free professional development workshops for Arkansas artists, virtually via Zoom. The three-day intensive, interactive Artist INC Express Program workshops address specific business needs for artists of all disciplines, focusing on goal setting, writing about one's work and building a personal brand. Sessions are scheduled March 5-7 for western Arkansas, March 26-28 for Central Arkansas, April 9-11 for northeast Arkansas and May 7-9 for south Arkansas. The sessions are open only to Arkansas residents 18 and older. To register, visit artistinc.art/programs/artist-inc-express.