Get to know tight end target Jason Llewellyn

Heavily recruited tight end Jason Llewellyn is a major target for Arkansas. He recently did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks.

Llewellyn, 6-5, 240 pounds, has 17 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, TCU, Michigan State, Minnesota and others. He talks to Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Cody Kennedy.

Nickname: J-bird

School/City: Aledo, Texas

Height: 6-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Bench max: 280 pounds

Squat max: 365 pounds

Number of years playing football: 11

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Oklahoma State, Texas, Michigan, Utah, Indiana

I liked Arkansas because: People and coaching staff, great facilities, close to home

I plan to major in: Sports broadcasting

The recruiting process is: Crazy but fun

If I couldn't play football I would want to star in: E-sports

I'm happiest when I: Am around my friends and family

My mom is always on me to do: Schoolwork and chores

Favorite video game: Fortnite, Call of Duty, Madden, 2k

Favorite NFL player: George Kittle

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: Seinfeld

How would you spend $1 million: Invest some, save some, give some to charity, and get what I need.

What super power would you choose if given the option? I would want to be able to fly.

My two pet peeves are: Smacking or chewing loudly, terrible drivers

Favorite uniform color/combo: Love them all

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Hell's Bells

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island? A winner of Survivor

Favorite animal and why: Dog, because who doesn’t love dogs?

My hidden talent is: I can cook and play the saxophone.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: I love them all.

I will never ever eat: I’ll eat it all.

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squid

My dream date is: Nice dinner and finish with some star gazing

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and video games

The one thing I could not live without is: The smart answer is God and water, but I’ll say my phone.

Role model and why: Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. They are great athletes but even better guys.

Three words to describe me: Athletic, funny, enjoyable

People would be surprised that: I am so good at video games.