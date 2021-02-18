DEAR READERS: Isolation and quarantine have brought our focus into our homes. We're spending so much time indoors; lots of people are looking around in their homes and thinking, hmmm -- this needs an upgrade.

And voila, we are doing home improvements. How's your water heater? Can everyone in the house get a hot shower?

The solution could be a tankless water heater. A gas or electric tankless water heater heats water on demand, instead of holding water in reserve.

Tankless water heaters are smaller and more compact than a traditional water heater, and tankless water heaters can save money on your monthly household energy expenses. Talk to a plumber or expert in your area.

DEAR HELOISE: I teach my kids to use a bath towel for one week before washing it. I tell them that they are clean when they get out of the shower, so the towel remains relatively clean for that whole week.

It saves time and money on laundry day.

-- Kathryn L. in Michigan

DEAR READER: Make sure they hang up the towel so it can dry properly.

DEAR HELOISE: As the new year is unfolding, I've trained myself to think differently about food. Instead of eating totally for pleasure (which I still do on occasion), I now think of food as fuel for my body.

This helps me eat more healthfully and deliberately.

-- Helen T. in San Antonio

DEAR READER: I love it. Our minds are powerful and can definitely help us get strong, lean and fit.

DEAR HELOISE: In my 80 years I have never heard of wearing bras multiple times before laundering. I found the letter in today's column upsetting. The writer must not live in Florida.

-- Barb, via email

DEAR READER: Yes, this particular area of the body can be prone to perspiring a lot, and Florida can be quite warm.

However, quality, well-fitting bras are often hard to come by, and frequent washing can degrade the fibers of the bra.

Apologies. My column should always be uplifting, close to the heart and supportive.

