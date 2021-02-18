Gannett sells Hot Springs Village Voice to former publisher

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo, The Vindicator newspaper rolls off the presses in Youngstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Hot Springs Village Voice, a weekly newspaper in Hot Springs, will soon be locally owned.

Former publisher Jennifer Allen plans to purchase the paper from its current owner, Gannett Media, according to an article published in the Hot Springs Village Voice on Thursday.

Allen, a 32-year journalism veteran, managed and was later publisher of multiple Gannett-owned publications in Arkansas, including the Voice.

Besides the Voice, Gannett owns two dailies and five weeklies in Arkansas, the company’s website indicates.