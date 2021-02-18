In opposition

Between the pandemic, economic struggles, the Capitol insurrection against Congress, and now this inclement weather, Arkansans can be forgiven for missing much of what's been happening in our own state Capitol. In fact, we wonder if some state legislators are counting on us to be distracted. Our inattention would make it easier to pass bills that violate Arkansas values like compassion, inclusion, equity, and justice.

A few egregious bills have absorbed most public attention. SB24 is the dangerous "stand your ground" bill that the House Judiciary Committee voted down on Feb. 1. Yet its sponsors, Sen. Bob Ballinger and Rep. Aaron Pilkington, plan to try again as soon as the weather permits. And you've probably read about Rep. Mark Lowery's failed educational censorship bills that would have prohibited public school educators from teaching factual history curricula about American slavery. Failed resolution SCR6, which was sponsored by white legislators and purported to recognize Black history, was criticized not only by academics for its lack of accuracy, but also by other legislators.

But there are plenty of other bills to oppose, like Rep. Mark Lowery's voter suppression bill, HB1112. Under current law, voters without a photo ID can sign an identity affirmation statement and still have their ballot counted. This bill would strip away the affirmation-statement option for Arkansans without a current photo ID, and would require proof of photo ID either at the time of voting or by noon the Monday following the election. This bill has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Contact your senator if you oppose new restrictions on our right to vote.

SB289, sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer, would allow health-care providers and insurers to refuse treatment to patients and families based on religious or philosophical beliefs. An employee at a health-care facility could refuse almost any type of health-care service, such as taking someone's blood pressure, conducting medical exams, or even performing surgery if they disapproved of a person's religion, sexual identity, or MAGA hat. How does this bill help raise quality of care in Arkansas, particularly in rural counties with limited health-care services?

How do these bills--and so many others--address desperately needed economic and health-care support for ordinary Arkansans whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic?

If the "stand your ground" bill becomes law, more Arkansans will die by guns--it's that simple. Unequivocal research shows that such laws lead to increases in gun homicides in states where they are passed. The bill skews justice.

If SB289 becomes law, more Arkansans will be denied health-care services. Currently, over 5,200 Arkansans have died from covid-19, and the vaccine rollout has been painfully slow. A quarter million of Arkansans do not have health care at all. These are the problems that we need to solve. But this bill reinforces inequitable care.

If HB1112 becomes law, more Arkansans will lose their right to vote. This bill would have resulted in 2,876 legitimate ballots cast in November 2020 being thrown out in Pulaski County alone. The Pulaski County Election Commission reports zero cases of voter ID-related fraud. This bill is not needed to protect elections that are already safe and secure. HB1112 excludes eligible people from voting.

Do these bills reflect your values?

We need legislation that grows Arkansas by helping our people through the pandemic, getting them back to work with a living wage, strengthening our education system so Arkansas is competitive, and building economic opportunities and safe communities so we can attract businesses and families to our state.

During this time of pandemic, racial injustice, economic distress, and political divide, our state needs lawmakers to focus on Arkansans' daily living needs. We know you can't pay attention to every piece of legislation coming down the pike. But groups like the NAACP, the Urban League, Citizens First Congress, and Indivisible are working to help make connections to how legislation would impact you and your community. Give one of them a follow.

Likewise, our Arkansas representatives and senators have more bills on their plates than a human being can reasonably read, process, research, and understand. We expect a lot of their public service. And their jobs would be easier if fewer extraneous or harmful bills demanded their attention.

Find your state representative and senator at www.arkleg.state.ar.us. Call, text or email them. Ask them to oppose bills like SB24, SB289, HB1112 and others which violate core Arkansas values of equity, justice, inclusion and compassion.

Those are values that move our state forward, instead of take us backward. Let's ask our legislative leaders to focus their limited time and energy on inclusive and equitable legislation. That's how we attract more business, investment, and families to our beautiful state.

Dianne Curry is president of the Little Rock NAACP; Evelyn Moorehead is chair of the Social Action Committee for the W. Harold Flowers Law Society; and Loriee Evans is an organizer for Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas.