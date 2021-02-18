Juvenile in critical condition after North Little Rock shooting

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Officers responded at 4:53 p.m. Thursday to 111 Prairie View Drive, about a mile southeast of the Jacksonville Highway exit off Interstate 40. They found the juvenile, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release said.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in critical condition Thursday night, according to spokesman Officer Joe Green. No further information about the shooting victim was immediately available.