LR police find man dead on sidewalk

The Little Rock Police Department reported that a 71-year-old man was found dead outside Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 7:50 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Main Street where they found Gary Burris lying on the sidewalk on his back with a small dog sitting on top of him, according to a report. Burris appeared unresponsive, police said.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services pronounced Burris dead at the scene. Police do not suspect foul play, according to the report.

The high temperature Saturday was 29 degrees with a low of 20 degrees.

Officers identified Burris through the driver's license found in his wallet, police said.

Officers released custody of the dog to the Arkansans Assisting Homeless Animals organization, the report stated. The dog, a Chihuahua mix named Boris, is in foster care, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

The post stated that Burris was homeless and lived in his truck, but it was without heat.

"That little dog went everywhere with Gary," said Gregory Smith, Burris' nephew.