Revolution Plastics gets Indiana recycler

Revolution Plastics announced Wednesday the acquisition of an Indiana company that manufactures recycled plastic products.

The Little Rock company is acquiring Jadcore of Terre Haute to expand operations in the Midwest. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jadcore recycles post-industrial plastic waste and also manufactures can liners and specialty bags made from post-industrial recycled resin.

"Jadcore has built an exceptional business rooted in sustainable solutions, best-in-class production capabilities, outstanding product quality and world-class customer service," said Sean Whiteley, Revolution's chief executive officer.

Revolution manufactures plastic products -- trash bags, irrigation tubing for farmers, carryout bags for restaurants -- and then collects those products after use, cleans them and breaks them down into resin pellets that can be used to manufacture the products all over again. The closed-loop process is unique to the company.

Last year, Revolution announced plans to add 60 employees as part of a $20 million expansion at the Little Rock port. The company has about 400 employees in Arkansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart's report on 2020, 4Q out today

Analysts and investors will be looking to see how the coronavirus pandemic affected Walmart Inc.'s performance when it reports its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings today.

The report will be available about 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Walmart executives will host a virtual meeting with investors beginning at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance during the quarter and fiscal year. They also will give an update on the retailer's strategic priorities.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived and available about 4 p.m. today.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.51 for the quarter, and $5.59 for the fiscal year.

Walmart's shares closed Wednesday at $147.25 on the New York Stock Exchange, up $1.59, or 1.09%.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index slips 1.48, ends at 542.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 542.98, down 1.48.

"Stocks opened lower following strong economic data early in the day but subsequently recovered as investors mulled the impact of rising inflationary pressures on equity valuations while rising crude oil and gas prices led the energy sector to outperform," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.