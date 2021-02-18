New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian (14) of the New Jersey Devils tries to keep control of the puck as New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba (8) and Ryan Lindgren (55) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

BASEBALL

Tatis agrees to 14-year deal

Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL division series.

Tebow ends baseball career

Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Class AAA, encouraged by then general manager and current team president Sandy Alderson. Tebow played 77 games at baseball's highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games. A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York's 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. Position players aren't slated to report to the Mets' spring complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., until next week.

Indians' saves leader retires

Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians' career saves leader, has retired at age 32. The Indians announced Allen's retirement Wednesday on Twitter, posting: "From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves [leader]. Congrats on a great career, Cody." Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games -- both club relief records. Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.

A's catcher sidelined

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined for several weeks with a collapsed lung that required surgery but is expected to be fine and fully recovered by opening day. The 26-year-old Murphy woke up a few weeks ago with the spontaneous issue, according to General Manager David Forst -- perhaps caused from a strong coughing episode while sleeping. He will drive to Arizona in the coming days to join the team with the hopes of resuming baseball activities around March 1 then playing Cactus League games by mid-month. Murphy appeared in 43 games for Oakland during the shortened 60-game 2020 season, batting .233 with 7 home runs, 5 doubles and 14 RBI with 39 starts behind the plate.

Rangers add RHP Sborz

The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league pitcher Jhan Zambrano. The trade was announced Tuesday, five days after the Dodgers designated Sborz for assignment while signing free agent ace Trevor Bauer. The Rangers designated right-hander Jimmy Herget for assignment. The 27-year-old Sborz made four relief appearances over four stints with the Dodgers in 2020. He allowed one run in 41/3 innings. Sborz didn't pitch in the postseason for the World Series champions. In 11 appearances over two season with LA, Sborz allowed nine runs in 131/3 innings. He was a second-round pick out of Virginia in 2015, when he helped lead the Cavaliers to the College World Series championship as most outstanding player.

Marlins acquire reliever

Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards. The Rays also dealt minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza, left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and cash. Boston placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the covid-19-related injured list. Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions.

HOCKEY

Top defender out 4-6 weeks

The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb. That's a significant blow to an underachieving team with playoff aspirations that has lost four in a row. MVP finalist Artemi Panarin is expected to to return today against Philadelphia after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Panarin, who was injured last week in a game against Boston, leads the team with 5 goals, 10 assists and 15 points. Trouba averaged over 22 minutes a game, so no one player will be able to make up for his absence.

BASKETBALL

ACC postpones 3 more games

The Atlantic Coast Conference said Wednesday that No. 18 Virginia Tech's trip to No. 16 Florida State as well as Clemson's visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. Additionally, North Carolina's game at Boston College next Tuesday is also postponed. The postponements come amid positive covid-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College. The league has revised its schedule to have Florida State visit Pitt on Saturday. Earlier Wednesday, the league said Syracuse's game at Louisville for that night was off due to issues within the Cardinals program. It marked the fifth postponement in six games for Louisville, which hasn't played since Feb. 1. North Carolina has had three league home games postponed, including a scheduled visit from Virginia Tech on Tuesday.