100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1921

ARKADELPHIA -- Charged with the theft of an automobile and with assault with intent to kill, two young women and a man who gave their names as Mildred Smith, Margaret Reid and Ralph Hatfield, and who said they live in Little Rock, tonight are occupying cells in the county jail here. The girls are about 17 and 19, respectively, and the youth is about 21. The three were arrested today on complaint of Hamilton Harrison, a Benton taxi driver. Harrison told the officers that he was hired to take the party from Benton to Texarkana. The man said that he and the Reid girl had just been married, and expected to catch a train at Texarkana for Mexico.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1971

• The House of Representatives rejected Wednesday an amendment its opponents said would kill Governor Bumpers' bill to repeal the use tax exemptions of utilities and corporations and would endanger the governor's whole tax program. The House acted after a long debate on the amendment, which could be referred to as the "Arkansas Power and Light Company Amendment," since that company would have been the most obvious beneficiary. The vote was 39 for the amendment and 54 against.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1996

• Pulaski County Chancellor Ellen Brantley reopened a much-publicized discount sales show Saturday at the state Fairgrounds in Little Rock, and hundreds of shoppers showed up hungry for bargains. Attorney General Winston Bryant's office persuaded Chancellor Annabelle Clinton Imber to halt the sale Friday, arguing that U.S. Liquidators of Anaheim, Calif., misrepresented the sale and lacked a license to operate. U.S. Liquidator's operator, Walid Abid, testified that he didn't know he needed a license or that he needed to name a local registered agent for a transient merchant's license.

10 years ago

Feb. 18, 2011

• A pre-dawn earthquake that knocked pictures off walls and cracked walls awoke Faulkner County residents who have endured hundreds of temblors since last fall. Authorities reported no injuries after a Thursday quake registering 3.8 in magnitude shook the ground at 4:49 a.m. and was felt as far away as northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, said Scott Ausbrooks, geohazard supervisor for the Arkansas Geological Survey. That quake, recorded 2 miles northeast of Greenbrier, was the strongest among at least 11 Thursday in Faulkner County's Greenbrier and Guy area.