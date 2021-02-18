Pipe bursts at Little Rock's Museum of Discovery

The Museum of Discovery in Little Rock flooded Thursday morning after a pipe broke, killing one of the museum’s animals and causing “extensive damage,” according to a museum news release.

The flooding killed a blue-tongued skink lizard, one of the many animals that call the science and technology museum home. Other animals at the museum have been moved off-site where museum staff will continue to care for them, according to the release.

Officials said flooding from the burst pipe also damaged the museum’s galleries, theaters and offices.

The museum, located in Little Rock’s River Market District, is closed while staff members work with an insurance provider and a disaster restoration company on a timeline for repairs.

“Although this situation is a setback, especially after a challenging 2020, we remain committed to our mission of igniting and fueling a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through dynamic, interactive experiences,” Kendall Thornton, chief marketing officer for the museum, said in a statement.