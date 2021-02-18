Snow offers chilly fun for some

Fischer Vines, 11, sleds down a hill Wednesday at Clinton Presidential Park in Little Rock. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/218snow/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A wave of snow fell steadily across downtown Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, but it didn't stop bundled-up adventurers from wading through in search of fun, pretty sights and food.

The latest winter storm, which moved into the state Tuesday night, is expected to linger through this morning and drop as much as 8 additional inches of snow on top of almost a foot that fell Monday in some areas.

Stratton's Market, Wines and Spirits was a small hub of activity Wednesday and one of the few businesses open downtown

Brett Sullivan and Zachary Burt were part of a group who made the trip to Strattons before it closed at 2 p.m. to ensure they had food for the rest of the week.

"We aren't too bad off," Sullivan said. "We just wanted to get some odds and ends to make sure we can make something good. We will be able to make it to Saturday at least."

Burt said they also wanted just to get out and enjoy the snow.

"This is something we see once every six years, so we wanted to get out in it," he said.

A few feet away from Strattons, police officers helped push a car out of a snowy street.

"When we give you a push just hit the gas," one of the officers told the driver, who managed to pull away with their assistance.

Like several law enforcement agencies around the state, the Little Rock department has used social media to warn drivers about road conditions and to encourage them to stay home if possible. On Wednesday, the department advised drivers to avoid the area of Cantrell Road, west of Kavanaugh Boulevard, after a water main ruptured.

Ashley Dingman and Emily Fisher used their free time to walk to First Security Amphitheater to enjoy the wintry sights.

"Honestly, we were being noisy and wanted to see if the [Arkansas] river had frozen over," Dingman said with a laugh. "Also we were at Strattons to get some ingredients for a cheese dip and got distracted."

Dingman said she wasn't sure if they were going to walk around and take photos.

"Maybe if the river is icy, but if not then I am not sure if it's worth taking my gloves off," she said.

A few people took advantage of the conditions to sled down the hills next to the Clinton Presidential Center.

"I live downtown, so we decided to walk down here and sled and enjoy some of the beauty," Taylor Brannon said.

Brannon said this is the strongest snowstorm she has seen since 2012.

"It has been a while since I have seen it like this," she said.

Chris and Jennifer Cullen of Roanoke, Va., also were at the Clinton Center on Wednesday but they weren't there to sled. They just wanted to take in some of the sights.

"I have been to the Clinton library in the past," Chris Cullen said. "I really loved it, and I really loved Little Rock, and I wanted to show her all the great things around here."

A day trip to Hot Springs, a visit to the Old State House Museum and exploration of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts were part of their plans, but the snowstorm brought a screeching halt to that.

The Cullens decided Wednesday to just walk around and take a look at the city although snow wasn't a big deal for them.

"We see snow a lot in Virginia, and we have a vehicle that is four-wheel drive, so we have been just driving around," Jennifer Cullen said.

Chris Cullen said the couple will be here until Friday, but they might extend their stay an extra day in hopes of seeing at least a few things that were on their list before the winter weather altered their plans.

The trip to the Clinton Center was still enjoyable.

"It was good to get out of the hotel," he said. "You kind of get cabin fever just staying inside too long."