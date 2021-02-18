SPECIAL EVENT: Soup Sunday going virtual due to covid

Restaurateurs served soup in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center in 2020. Covid-19 has forced the organizers to make this year's event virtual. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Virtual soup for you: The covid-19 pandemic has forced Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families to put on the 40th annual Soup Sunday, 6 p.m. Sunday, as a virtual event.

You won't, as in past years, be able to grab a muffin tin and load up with actual little cups of soup. Fran Carter, the foundation's development director, says in lieu of local restaurants' serving soup, bread and desserts along the walls of a large venue, this year's event offers online interviews with chefs and volunteers, an online auction and even a little magic.

"It's been a tough year, and we want to thank all these restaurants for their past support and hope our guests will visit them and support their business," she says.

Every $35 ticket includes a donation to Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and access to-go specials at participating Central Arkansas restaurants during the month of February. A roundup 40th anniversary ticket option is $40; patron tickets are $60. Sponsors (starting at $300) get a special soup-theme delivery from the nonprofit this weekend. Visit one.bidpal.net/lrsoupsunday. The money goes toward helping children and families access resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives.

Many, though not all, of the 27 participating restaurants are offering specials, good through Feb. 28, to Soup Sunday ticket holders. For example, 42 bar and table in the Clinton Presidential Center is offering a a free bowl of its soup du jour and 25% off curbside pickup orders.

The list of participating restaurants also includes @ the Corner, Baja Grill, Bar Louie, Black Angus, Blue Cake Company, Bonefish Grill, Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe, Cafe Bossa Nova, Cantina Laredo, Capers, Capitol Bistro, Ciao Baci, Community Bakery, Dave's Place, Dempsey Bakery, Local Lime, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, Pantry Crest/Pantry West, Sauce(d) Bar & Oven, Star of India, The Faded Rose, The Root Cafe, Three Fold Noodles & Dumpling Co., Trio's and ZaZa Fine Salad and Wood Oven Pizza Co. More are expected to join; find a roundup of participants and the specials they're offering at one.bidpal.net/lrsoupsunday/custom/custom1.

Visit aradvocates.org for more information.