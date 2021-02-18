Space heater identified as cause of Fort Smith fire

FORT SMITH -- Officials believe a space heater started a structure fire killing a woman and injuring a man Tuesday.

Firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at a detached garage behind a house at 604 N. 13th St. A 39-year-old man standing outside, who had suffered burns, told firefighters someone was inside.

Firefighters found a woman's body inside the garage.

The children of the woman, identified by the Fort Smith Police Department as Haley L. Johnson, 33, stated there were two space heaters in the room, according to Fire Marshal Ethan Millard. The one at the foot of the bed was "completely melted," with the heating vent and the cord being all that remained, he said.

The injured man was at a burn center in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday with third-degree burns over 65% of his body, Millard said. He couldn't disclose the man's name pending next-of-kin notifications.