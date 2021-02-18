BASKETBALL

UALR men's, women's games delayed

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's and women's basketball teams have had their weekend series at Louisiana-Monroe pushed back to Sunday and Monday due to inclement weather in Arkansas and Louisiana. The doubleheaders were initially scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Start times for each game will be announced at a later date as both schools continue to monitor weather and travel conditions.

The UALR women (12-7, 8-4 Sun Belt) head to Louisiana-Monroe riding a four-game winning streak, and the Trojans sit a half game behind Texas-Arlington for second place in the Sun Belt West with four scheduled games to play. The top two teams from each of the conference's divisions will receive a bye in the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

The UALR men (10-11, 6-8) enter the weekend winless in their past four games after back-to-back sweeps at the hands of Texas State and Arkansas State University. The Trojans are in fifth place in the six-team West Division.

-- Eli Lederman

UAPB's Brown honored by SWAC

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff center Khadijah Brown was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Brown notched her second consecutive double-double on Saturday against Southern, scoring a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot. It was Brown's eighth double-double of the season and 10th of her career.

For the season, Brown is seventh in the conference in both scoring (14.9 points per game) and blocked shots (1.5); and fourth in both rebounds (9.4) and field-goal percentage (49.1%).

ATHLETICS

Weather postpones, cancels events

Inclement weather across the state led to several events being postponed or canceled. Those events include:

• Arkansas State University's women's bowling will host the Mid-Winter Invitational at the Hijinx Family Bowling Center in Jonesboro on March 12-14.

• The 1A-3 Conference high school basketball tournaments were canceled. The top four seeds in the conference tournament advance to next week's regional tournament.

• The University of Arkansas' softball games at the Maverick Classic, which were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been canceled and will not be made up. The Razorbacks are currently exploring the addition of replacement games.

• Southern Arkansas University's softball games against Texas A&M-Kingsville in Magnolia and at Texas A&M-Commerce were postponed.

CROSS COUNTRY

Beshore, Kraus honored by GAC

Arkansas Tech University freshman Calli Beshore and Southern Arkansas University junior Rob Kraus were honored by the Great American Conference on Wednesday as its Runners of the Week.

Beshore won her first collegiate race at the Bob Gravell Invitational, finishing with a time of 18 minutes, 26.9 seconds. She beat her closest competition by 18.6 seconds and led the Golden Suns to their third consecutive team title.

Kraus registered his second consecutive top-five finish at the Bob Gravell Invitational. His 8K time of 27:09.7 led the Muleriders to the team title and was an improvement of more than 90 seconds from his prior race.

SOFTBALL

SAU remains on top of poll

Southern Arkansas University remained atop the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll released Wednesday.

SAU received 299 of 300 possible points in the poll and 15 of 16 first-place votes. The Muleriders are the only Great American Conference team ranked in the poll.

The Muleriders opened their season with two victories over Delta State, scoring 29 runs in the games while allowing 5. Sophomore Sarah Evans of Bryant was named the GAC's Player of the Week for the first time in her career as a result of the offensive effort.

BASEBALL

UAPB's Kreutzer earns preseason honor

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff first baseman Nick Kreutzer was named a preseason first-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection Wednesday.

Kreutzer was a second-team all-SWAC selection in 2019 after leading the Golden Lions in batting average (.352) and RBI (51), while leading the conference with a .629 slugging percentage.

Before the cancellation of the 2020 season, Kreutzer was hitting .241 with 1 home run and 14 RBI. His eight doubles tied him for 15th in the country.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services