Super Quiz: In Which Month?

Independence Day
Valentine's Day
Halloween
Inauguration Day
Mother's Day
Thanksgiving
St. Patrick's Day
Labor Day
Earth Day
ANSWERS:
July
February
October
January
May
November
March
September
April
