Super Quiz: In Which Month?

Today at 1:37 a.m.

  1. Independence Day

  2. Valentine's Day

  3. Halloween

  4. Inauguration Day

  5. Mother's Day

  6. Thanksgiving

  7. St. Patrick's Day

  8. Labor Day

  9. Earth Day

ANSWERS:

  1. July

  2. February

  3. October

  4. January

  5. May

  6. November

  7. March

  8. September

  9. April

