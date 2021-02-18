Swimmer from North slips into S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- A North Korean man wearing a wet suit and flippers crossed the eastern maritime border with South Korea, military officials said Wednesday. The South's soldiers failed to detect him until he was walking down a road south of the heavily guarded frontier.

The crossing marked the second breach for the South Korean military's border security in recent months. In November, another North Korean man, a former gymnast, crawled over the border fence and was not captured until he was half a mile south of the border. The military later said that sensors that were supposed to trigger alarms that alert South Korean guards malfunctioned because of loose bolts.

The latest infiltrator from the North swam across the border Tuesday, going ashore south of the Demilitarized Zone, the 2½-mile-wide buffer zone that separated the two Koreas after the war, the South Korean military said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials were investigating the man's motive in crossing the border, and said he may be a defector from the North. He got ashore by crawling through a drain beneath a barbed-wire fence that South Korea erected along the frontier beaches to deter North Korean infiltrators.

Philippine rebels eligible for amnesty

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine president has approved an amnesty program for Muslim and communist rebels who would agree to surrender their weapons as they return to normal life in the latest such attempt to tame rural insurgencies that have raged for half a century.

Thousands of guerrillas belonging to two large Muslim groups in the country's south and a communist rebel faction could apply for the amnesty within a year after it gets approved by the congress, according to President Rodrigo Duterte's signed orders made public late Tuesday.

The three rebel groups have signed separate peace deals with Duterte's predecessors that have eased decades of fighting but have not been fully enforced because of unresolved issues. Leaders of the largest armed group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, have been put in charge temporarily of administering a new Muslim autonomous region in the south while thousands of its fighters are disarmed.

Duterte also agreed to include former insurgents who once belonged to the main communist New People's Army in his amnesty program. He labeled the organization a "terrorist group" in his amnesty proclamation. His administration's peace talks with the Marxist group collapsed after the sides accused each other of attacks despite peace negotiations brokered by Norway.

Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office. His term ends in June next year.

Extortion trial of priests given go-ahead

ROME -- A judge in Milan has ruled that a trial can go ahead in a case in which priests and lawyers of the Legion of Christ Catholic religious order are accused of offering to pay the family of a sexual-abuse victim to lie to prosecutors.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, which was delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Judge Patrizia Nobile confirmed the charges of attempted extortion and obstruction of justice and set a May 13 trial date for the five suspects, said Daniela Cultrera, the lawyer for the accuser's family.

The investigation is an offshoot of a case in which Italy's highest court in July upheld the conviction and 6½-year prison sentence for a defrocked Legion priest, Vladimir Resendiz, for sexually abusing boys at the Legion's youth seminary in northern Italy.

That case was sparked in 2013 when one of Resendiz's victims confided in his therapist about the abuse he suffered while he was a middle-schooler at the seminary. As a mandated reporter, the therapist informed law enforcement authorities, who opened the inquiry.

Nigerian pupil shot dead, others taken

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's north-central Niger state, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, according to an official, teacher and a prefect.

The gunmen, thought to be bandits, shot dead one student early Wednesday at the Government Science College, Kagara. Reports said about 26 students and 16 staff and family members were abducted, while authorities were trying to get exact numbers.

The gunmen chased the students across the school and shot one of them in the head as he tried to escape, the school's head prefect, Awal Abdulrahman, said.

"They attacked the first two houses [hostels] by the wall ... They entered the house and chased students who tried to escape ... They followed us shooting and in the process shot one of us in the head," he said.

In response to the attack, Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello closed the state's schools and called on President Muhammadu Buhari for assistance to improve security.

Buhari said he'd received reports of the attack, adding that the number of those abducted or attacked was not yet known.