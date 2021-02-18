Sections
Third suspect arrested in connection with Fort Smith armed robbery

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 12:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Leon Russell, Shawn Hill and Darrell Miller

FORT SMITH -- A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery.

Leon Russell, 33, was booked at the Sebastian County Jail on counts of aggravated robbery, theft from a building and theft by receiving. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

A robbery at gunpoint took place Feb. 11 at the Jenny Lind One Stop, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, a Police Department spokesman.

Earlier that day, Russell and two accomplices, Shawn Hill and Darrell Miller, stole more than $1,200 of electronic items at the Walmart at 8301 Rogers Ave., according to Mitchell.

Police located the vehicle used in the Walmart theft and arrested Hill and Miller on Friday, according to Mitchell.

This story was originally published at 12:10 p.m.

