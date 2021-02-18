Thursday recruiting tidbits: Mizzou commit does virtual visit with Hogs

One of the nation’s top defensive backs recently did a virtual visit with Arkansas and an in-person visit to Fayetteville is likely when the NCAA dead period ends.

Missouri commitment Isaac Thompson and his father did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Feb. 6

Thompson, 6-1, 192 pounds, of St. Louis University High School, is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 20 safety and No. 244 overall recruit for the 2022 class.

He and his father, Hickey, visited Arkansas on Feb. 1, 2020. Hickey said they plan to visit schools once the dead period is lifted.

• Offensive lineman Armand Membou said of Arkansas, “I am very interested in them.”

Membou, 6-4, 280 pounds, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Lee's Summit North, received an offer from Arkansas on Jan. 12. He also has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska and others.

His mother is friends with former Razorback and All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman Limbo Parks, who is the co-defensive coordinator at Lee's Summit West.

• Defensive lineman Tre Emory, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, said the Arkansas weight room and coaches stood out during his Jan. 30 virtual tour with the Razorbacks.

He has 12 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Virginia Tech, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others. He said he would “most definitely” visit Fayetteville once the dead period is over.

• Newly offered defensive tackle Patrick Kutas has heard good things about Arkansas from redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Winkel.

Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Memphis Christian Brothers, received an offer from the Razorbacks on Feb. 10 to go along with others from Arizona State, Florida State, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Winkel also attended Christian Brothers before signing with the Razorbacks. Kutas said Winkel being in Fayetteville helps the Razorbacks, but “I think communication with coaches is super important, too.”

• ESPN 300 junior defensive end prospect Josh White announced his top six schools on Feb. 7 and Arkansas is one of them.

White, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, also named Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech as his top schools.

He told WholeHogSports on Feb. 12 that he planned to announce his college decision during the summer, but an extension of the NCAA dead period beyond April 15 would result in an earlier college decision.

“If they do, I’m going to commit in April. If they don’t, I’ll probably commit during the summer,” he said.

White tweeted Wednesday that he planned to commit soon because the NCAA announced the dead period would be extended through May 31.