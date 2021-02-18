Tyson paying workers to get vaccine

Tyson Foods is paying workers to get the covid-19 vaccine, in addition to offering free vaccinations at its processing plants to curb the spread of the virus.

Workers will be compensated "for up to four hours of regular pay" if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an outside provider, the meat processor said Wednesday.

This is the latest prevention effort from Tyson, that has spent more than half a billion dollars on temperature scanners, viral testing, extra pay and other benefits for workers since the pandemic began.

The Springdale-based company said hundreds of its workers, mostly health staff and people over the age of 65, have been vaccinated so far.

It is expecting about 1,000 front-line workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia to get inoculated this week, and is prepared to provide free access to workers in other states as more doses of the vaccine become available.

Like other companies, vaccinations are voluntary for Tyson workers, but highly encouraged.