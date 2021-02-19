A woman gets her shot of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Steps seen to move U.S.-Iran talks closer

WASHINGTON -- The United States took a major step Thursday toward restoring the Iran nuclear deal that the Trump administration abandoned, offering to join European nations in what would be the first substantial diplomacy with Tehran in more than four years, Biden administration officials said.

In a series of moves intended to make good on one of President Joe Biden's most significant campaign promises, the administration backed away from a Trump administration effort to restore United Nations sanctions on Iran. That effort had divided Washington from its European allies.

And at the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European foreign ministers in a call Thursday that the United States would join them in seeking to restore the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which he said "was a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy."

Hours later, Enrique Mora, the European Union's deputy secretary-general for political affairs, appealed to the original signers of the nuclear deal to salvage it from "a critical moment."

"Intense talks with all participants and the US," Mora said on Twitter. "I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward."

But it was unclear whether the Iranians would agree.

6 suspects arrested in fake-vaccine case

MEXICO CITY -- Police in northern Mexico arrested six people Wednesday on accusations of trafficking in fake coronavirus vaccines.

The federal Public Safety Department said the arrests were made in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. "You don't play around with health, and in these moments of pandemic, nobody should be profiteering," said Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that the fakes were presented as Pfizer vaccines, which are available in Mexico only through government vaccination teams. He said the suspects had offered the vaccines for the equivalent of about $2,000 per dose.

The health department said the fake vaccines were being offered for sale at a health clinic known as Spine Clinic by Imperio in a suburb of the northern city of Monterrey.

There have been hijackings or thefts of medicines and oxygen in Mexico previously, but this is the first known instance of criminal activity related to vaccines.

Syria militants free American journalist

BEIRUT -- An American journalist living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade has been released six months after being captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media outlets reported.

Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y., has been living in the rebel-held Syrian northwest since 2012, reporting on the Syrian government military campaigns against areas in opposition hands.

He had been detained after a report about torture in the prisons of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaida-linked group that dominates the area. Prominent figures had appealed to the militants to release him.

Abdul Kareem had reported and collaborated with Western news outlets, which had largely stayed out of the war-torn country after a spate of kidnappings. He later set up his own news network, On The Ground News.

The U.S. State Department designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham a terrorist group in 2018 despite its move to publicly break from al-Qaida the previous year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said mediation secured his release after a tribunal set up and run by the al-Qaida-linked group had sentenced him.

Photographs of the freed Abdul Kareem were posted online, and he appeared to have lost some weight. His wife gave birth to a daughter in January; he was allowed to see his family twice during his captivity.

Pakistan gives up on finding 3 K2 climbers

ISLAMABAD -- Three climbers who vanished this month while attempting to scale the world's second-highest mountain, K2, should now be considered dead, Pakistani officials said Thursday.

The announcement brings closure to a tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world. K2 had never been scaled in winter until last month, when a Nepalese team reached the peak.

The three climbers -- famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile -- lost contact with their base camp while attempting their ascent of the 28,250-foot K2, sometimes referred to as "killer mountain."

Search efforts were called off last week as bad weather moved in. Clouds, strong winds and snow had made previous search-and-rescue operations too dangerous -- for both mountaineers on foot and helicopters.

Sadpara's son, Sajid, speaking at a news conference alongside officials, told reporters in the northern town of Skardu on Thursday that he was grateful authorities had done their best to try to find the group.

"I believe they scaled it but had an accident while coming down," said Sadpara, who started the climb with his father but was forced to descend after his oxygen tanks malfunctioned.