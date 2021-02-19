Active covid-19 cases at schools put at 999

Active cases of covid-19 in public school districts fell to below 1,000 for the first time since late October, according to the most recent state Department of Health data.

A department report Thursday listed a total of 999 covid-19 cases among students and staff members in public schools, many of which have been closed to in-person instruction because of this week's wintry weather.

The Health Department releases reports twice weekly on covid-19 cases in schools and colleges. The latest numbers are down from Monday's report, when 1,459 active cases were listed in public school districts.

State health officials have said, however, that testing for covid-19 has decreased this week because of the weather conditions. As recently as mid-January, there were more than 3,400 active cases of covid-19 in public schools, according to state Department of Health data.

Among public school districts, Cabot public schools topped all others with 39 active covid-19 cases, followed by the Bentonville School District with 37 active cases and the Little Rock School District with 30 cases, according to Thursday's Health Department report. Each of those school districts has been closed all week to in-person instruction because of the wintry weather.

A total of 64 public school districts were listed as having five or more active cases of covid-19 in Thursday's report, down from 96 in Monday's report. Since June 15, there has been a cumulative total of 41,294 cases of covid-19 at public school districts in the state, according to Thursday's report.

The Health Department report also shows a decline in active cases at colleges and universities in the state, with active cases down to 269. The department's Monday report listed 368 active cases at colleges and universities.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville reports the number of on-campus covid-19 tests done, and the most recent campus totals show a decline in testing.

A total of 154 covid-19 tests were done on campus Monday and Tuesday, fewer than half of the 330 tests done a week earlier over the same two-day period. None of the 154 tests over the most recent two-day period came back positive, according to UA data.

Among colleges and universities in the state, UA had the most active covid-19 cases with 41, followed by the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with 26 and Lyon College in Batesville with 22 active cases, according to Thursday's report.