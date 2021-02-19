Arkansas-Texas A&M game called off for Saturday

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the Razorbacks’ ability to pull out close games has contributed to their seven-game winning streak in SEC play and should help them going forward. “When we need a stop down the stretch, we’ve been really, really good of late for sure,” Musselman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE — The men's basketball game between No. 24 Arkansas and Texas A&M on Saturday will not be played as scheduled, according to multiple sources.

No makeup date has been announced for the game that was scheduled to be played in College Station, Texas. It will be Texas A&M's sixth consecutive game that has been postponed, increasing the likelihood that some of the Aggies' games will not be made up this year.

"We found out while boarding the bus to travel to College Station today that our game tomorrow was canceled," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said in a release. "Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete. We are working with the league to see if we can add a non-conference game."

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 SEC) has had two games called off against Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6). The teams were scheduled to play Feb. 6 in Fayetteville.

The Aggies have not played a game since Jan. 30 and have not played an SEC game since Jan. 26. Five of Texas A&M's six postponements have been related to covid-19, while the team's scheduled game against Alabama on Thursday was called off due to travel concerns following a winter storm.

Arkansas' next scheduled game is Wednesday against No. 8 Alabama at Bud Walton Arena in a matchup of the teams with the SEC's two best records. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1), who are scheduled to host Vanderbilt on Saturday, defeated the Razorbacks 90-59 on Jan. 16 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Arkansas has not lost a conference game since the trip to Alabama.

The Razorbacks defeated Florida 75-64 earlier this week to extend their winning streak to seven games in SEC play.

If Arkansas does not play this weekend it will have eight days between games. The Razorbacks are 4-0 this season when they have four or more days to prepare for an opponent, and are 11-0 in such games under Musselman.