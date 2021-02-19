Central Arkansas utility asks customers to begin conserving water; crash temporarily blocks I-40

In Lonoke County, all eastbound lanes were temporarily blocked Friday morning on Interstate 40 near the Carlisle exit as a result of a tractor-trailer fire, the state Transportation Department said.

The agency reported the crash in a Twitter post shortly after 9:10 a.m. The wreck initially left all eastbound lanes closed, but vehicles were moving slowly past the crash at 9:35 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to the Transportation Department

The scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 near Carlisle on Friday morning is shown in this screenshot of video provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

8:30 a.m.Central Arkansas utility asks customers to begin conserving water

Central Arkansas Water on Friday morning asked its customers to begin conserving water as pipes begin to thaw.

Though there are no issues with the amount of water available, CAW said in a news release that the utility’s “ability to treat the water to keep up with demand will place a heavy burden on the system.”

CAW’s request follows calls to conserve water by other utilities across the state.

Several main breaks were discovered overnight Thursday, many of which were in unoccupied commercial buildings, the release states. These leaks can lead to “substantial water losses,” CAW said.

Little Rock’s Museum of Discovery reported “extensive damage” and an animal’s death after a pipe broke at its facility Thursday morning.



“Our request for customers to conserve is to ensure the integrity of the system, and to try to eliminate the need for future boil water notices,” CAW said in the release.

The utility said customers may see discolored water, which they said is safe but could stain clothing. The discoloration comes as CAW reverses water flows to maintain pressure.

Over 140 employees were sent out at daybreak Friday to search for broken water mains across the system. CAW asks that anyone who spots what appears to be a main break call their emergency line: (501) 377-1239.