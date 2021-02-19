City Council approves $10 million in budget carryovers

Two carryover budget adjustments totaling nearly $10 million were approved during the Pine Bluff City Council's latest regular meeting earlier this week.

One carryover totaled $5,078,836 and included a $1,312,407 reserve for sales tax rebates and other 2020 projects, as well as $1,284,906 in CARES Act funding. More than $659,000 went into a restricted reserve, more than $315,000 into building maintenance from a 2018 hailstorm claim and $232,700 into the Downtown Streetscape Project.

The other carryovers totaled $4,913,196. Of that, $1,797,643 is from the city's Downtown Streetscape Grant and another $1.5 million is from an Arkansas Department of Transportation for the Downtown Streetscape.

The city has accepted a $15,000 Urban & Community Forestry Grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The grant funds community projects that will develop, improve and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.

Pine Bluff's grant will go toward its Green Spaces, Green Streets (GS2) Program.

In other city business:

• Three ordinances sponsored by Alderman Bruce Lockett were passed. Property at 6810 and 6816 Sheridan Road has been rezoned as B-1 for a neighborhood business yet to be established following council approval. Property at 2401 Oakwood Road was rezoned R-3 for residential purposes. Also, aldermen elected to close the east-west alley in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

• A resolution sponsored by Alderman Steven Mays to double the hours of enforcement of the city code against blight and offensive structures and conditions in the city failed. According to the resolution, staffing levels basically permit one inspector per ward and more staff was needed to "more effectively" enforce codes. If passed, the resolution would have directed the mayor, Code Enforcement Department director and finance department to identify funds and submit a plan to the council for increasing staffing in the department to double the hours with 30 days.

• The Urban Renewal Agency will undergo an audit along with other agencies in Pine Bluff. A resolution requesting this, sponsored by Alderman Ivan Whitfield, was passed with the goal of promoting transparency regarding the agency's functioning and providing aldermen and elected officials with information on its activities.

• Sterling Cleaning Service of Pine Bluff was awarded a three-year contract totaling $148,958 for cleaning services of city hall. The city may cancel the contract on 30 days' notice if it is dissatisfied with Sterling's work.

• Six people were appointed to an ad hoc committee to study the feasibility of a drag strip in Pine Bluff: Mack L. Akins, John Edward Berry, Warren Lavell Booker, Dennis Bradley, Lloyd Cato Jr. and James B. Nelson.