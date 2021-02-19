Eagles trade Wentz to Colts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with members of the media after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, file photo. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Wentz helped steer the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's only Super Bowl title and later received the richest contract in team history.

He's already gone before that deal even kicked in.

The Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal. Philadelphia receives a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl.

The deal reunites Wentz with Colts Coach Frank Reich, who served as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator his first two seasons in the league. Press Taylor, an offensive assistant coach with the Eagles during Wentz's tenure, also has joined Reich's staff.

The Colts are turning to their fourth starting quarterback in Reich's four years. Andrew Luck retired abruptly before the 2019 season and Jacoby Brissett took over. Philip Rivers led the team to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis in 2020. After Rivers retired, Wentz became an ideal replacement for the team.

Wentz is entering the first season of a four-year, $128 million contract extension he signed in June 2019. The Eagles will absorb a significant salary cap hit of $33.8 million in dead money on their 2021 cap. Indy started the offseason with the second-most room under the projected cap.

The Eagles traded up twice in the 2016 NFL Draft to select Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. He started all 16 games as a rookie and had a breakout sophomore season before he tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over New England.