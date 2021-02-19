Frozen Texans face water woes

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Power was restored to more homes and businesses in Texas on Thursday after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions of people shivering in the cold. But the crisis was far from over, with many still in need of safe drinking water.

Fewer than a half-million homes remained without electricity, although utility officials said limited rolling blackouts could still occur.

The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 blackouts persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.

Snow and ice moved into the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, and later the Northeast. Back-to-back storms left 15 inches of snow in Little Rock, tying a 1918 record, the National Weather Service said.

The extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of at least 38 people, some while trying to keep warm. In the Houston area, one family died from carbon monoxide as a car idled in the garage. A woman and her three grandchildren were killed in a fire that authorities said might have been caused by a fireplace.

Thursday delivered freezing rain, snow and temperatures that were much below average, a gut punch for Texans who have resorted to stoves, barbecue grills, gasoline generators and their vehicles to try to keep warm. Days of bone-chilling weather have made many roads impassable, disrupted vaccine distribution and blanketed nearly three-quarters of the continental United States in snow.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas warned residents to expect continued misery.

In Texas on Thursday, the just-under 500,000 homes and businesses that remained without power was down from about 3 million a day earlier. The state's power grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said the remaining failures were largely weather-related, rather than forced blackouts that began Monday to stabilize the grid.

"We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on," said Dan Woodfin, the council's senior director of system operations. But he warned that rotating blackouts could return if electricity demand rises as people get power and heating back, though they wouldn't last as long as blackouts earlier this week.

Adding to the state's misery, the weather jeopardized drinking water systems as utilities suffer from frozen wells and treatment plants run on backup power. Authorities ordered 7 million people -- a quarter of the population of the nation's second-largest state -- to boil tap water before drinking it, after infrastructure and pipes were damaged by the record cold.

Water pressure fell after lines froze, and many people left faucets dripping to prevent pipes from icing over, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes if possible to prevent more burst pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems. He said a respite from the cold snap would not arrive until Saturday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he expects residents in the nation's fourth-largest city will have to boil tap water for drinking until Sunday or Monday.

Houston's William P. Hobby Airport, forced to shut down Wednesday because of water supply problems, announced early Thursday that it had restored water in a limited capacity, and that flights would resume.

Some Austin hospitals lost water pressure and heat. But because the problem was statewide and affected other facilities, "no one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients," said David Huffstutler, CEO of St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Austin residents also were told to boil water because of a power failure at the city's largest water-treatment facility. And the 48,000-population city of Kyle, south of Austin, asked residents Wednesday to suspend water use until further notice because of a shortage.

Two of Houston Methodist's community hospitals had no running water but still treated patients, with most nonemergency surgeries and procedures canceled for Thursday and possibly today, and burst pipes were repaired as they happened, said spokeswoman Gale Smith.

Emergency rooms were crowded "due to patients being unable to meet their medical needs at home without electricity," Smith said.

Texas Children's Hospital's main campus at Texas Medical Center and another site had low water pressure, but the system was adequately staffed and patients had enough water and "are safe and comfortable," spokeswoman Jenn Jacome said.

FEMA sent generators to support water-treatment plants, hospitals and nursing homes in Texas, along with thousands of blankets and ready-to-eat meals, officials said. The Texas Restaurant Association also said it was coordinating food donations to hospitals.

In San Antonio, Jesse Singh, 58, a Shell gas station owner, said his 80-year-old father was turned away from his dialysis treatments this week because the clinic was having water problems. "It's a dangerous situation," he said.

His other problems Thursday were indicative of the broader troubles still facing Texas, where some areas were being affected by the band of foul weather stretching from the Rio Grande to New York. As fresh snow fell, Singh was waiting with a few dozen other cars at a propane station that had not opened yet. He said he had low water pressure at his house. And his gas station had no fuel to sell and was running out of food at its convenience store because deliveries hadn't arrived.

OREGON'S HIT

Weather-related blackouts also hit Oregon, where some people have been without power for nearly a week. A Portland supermarket threw perishable food in the trash, leading to a clash between scavengers and police.

The damage to the power system was the worst in 40 years, said Maria Pope, CEO of Portland General Electric. At the peak of the storm, more than 350,000 customers in the Portland area were in the dark, and more than 100,000 Oregon customers remained without power Thursday.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease strained power grids. Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle, said rolling blackouts were no longer needed, but it asked customers to conserve energy until at least 10 p.m. Saturday.

The weather also disrupted water systems in several Southern cities, including New Orleans and Shreveport, where fire trucks delivered water to hospitals and bottled water was brought in for patients and staff members, Shreveport's KSLA-TV reported.

Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. A spokeswoman for the Sewerage & Water Board said on-site generators were used until electricity was restored.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt pleaded with residents to limit water usage, and Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said most customers were without water, with no timeline on when it would be restored. At least 19,000 residents were without power there.

As the storms marched east, 12 people had to be rescued from boats Wednesday night after a dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on Tennessee's Cumberland River, the Nashville Fire Department said. Elsewhere in the state, a 9-year-old boy was killed when the tube his father was pulling behind an ATV slammed into a mailbox.

A 69-year-old Arkansas man was found dead Wednesday after falling into a frozen pond while trying to rescue a calf. In Kentucky, a 77-year-old woman was found dead of probable hypothermia Wednesday night after two days without power and heat.

A man fell through the ice on the Detroit River on Wednesday night and probably drowned, a Coast Guard spokesman said. The man walked onto the ice just off Belle Isle, Mich., about 5 p.m. and began "jumping up and down," Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel said. Crews were unable to reach the spot because the ice was too thin, Schiessel said.

Before the wintry weather moved on, parts of Texas got more snow.

Del Rio, along the U.S.-Mexico border, got nearly 10 inches Thursday, surpassing the city's one-day record. City officials asked residents to conserve electricity.

Up to 3 inches was forecast for San Antonio, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg urged residents to stay off treacherous roads.

NATURAL-GAS SALES

Meanwhile, Texas is restricting the flow of natural gas across state lines in an extraordinary move that some are calling a violation of the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause.

Abbott said at a media briefing Wednesday that he was banning gas from leaving the state through Sunday to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. But a copy of Abbott's order seen by Bloomberg News showed he's requiring Texas gas be offered for sale in-state before being shipped elsewhere.

Under the Constitution's so-called commerce clause, state governments are prohibited from interfering in interstate trade. Abbott said the disaster declaration he issued Feb. 12 gave him latitude to impose such restrictions.

Abbott said he was forced to act as millions of Texans remain without power. Data published early Thursday from the state grid operator showed demand above 50 gigawatts for the first time since Monday, signaling fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. Still, the timeline to a full restoration of power is unclear.

"I hereby mandate that all sourced natural gas be made available for sale to local power generation opportunities before leaving the state of Texas, effective through February 21, 2021," Abbott said in a letter to the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's energy regulator. "I ask that you immediately take all reasonable and necessary steps to ensure that this mandate is carried out.

Abbott's announcement caught some gas traders flatfooted and sowed confusion in a market already dealing with huge upheaval. One West Coast trader said he lost $1 million within minutes. Without being able to read the order, others hurriedly sought answers: Can gas still be exported to Mexico? Is liquefied natural gas affected?

"This is an abuse of the Texas Disaster Act," said Jared Woodfill, a prominent Republican attorney who repeatedly challenged Abbott over coronavirus restrictions last year. "It's amazing that there are no limits in Abbott's mind to what his authority is under the Texas Disaster Act. He'll take as much power as the courts and the Legislature will let him have."

Abbott's office didn't respond to a request for comment. The railroad commission's staff is reviewing the governor's order, Chairman Christi Craddick said during an emergency meeting of the three-person panel Wednesday night. The commission agreed by a 3-0 vote to extend its own Feb. 12 emergency order aimed at husbanding fuel supplies by four days to Tuesday.

The crumbling of the state's gas supplies as Arctic temperatures took hold at the start of the week has been one of the driving factors behind the cascade of blackouts. Abbott said 19,800 megawatts of gas-fired generation remained offline in Texas as of late Wednesday afternoon.

SOLAR, WIND BLAMED

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry on Wednesday defiantly proclaimed that Texans would spend even longer in the freezing cold if it meant thwarting Democrats who want to address climate change with new regulations.

"Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry, who also served as the Trump administration's energy secretary, said in a blog post.

Like many other Republicans, Perry also falsely blamed frozen wind turbines for the mass power failures, when a widespread failure to invest in winterizing power sources and frozen natural-gas pipes played a far bigger role. As millions of Texans struggled to stay warm, Republican Abbott also directed his ire at frozen wind turbines.

"This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America," Abbott said Tuesday on Fox. "Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary."

The governor's arguments were contradicted by his own energy department, which outlined how most of Texas' energy losses were from failures to winterize the power-generating systems, including fossil fuel pipelines, The Washington Post's Will Englund reported.

In fact, typically mild winters and a lack of state regulations in Texas combined to leave electricity providers unprepared for the extreme cold that suddenly hit the state, the Post reported. Nearly every source of energy -- from wind turbines to natural gas to nuclear power -- has failed to some degree after a harsh storm that covered the region with thick layers of snow and ice.

Although renewable energy sources did partially fail, they contributed to just 13% of the failures, while providing about a quarter of the state's energy in winter. Thermal sources, including coal, gas and nuclear, lost almost twice as many gigawatts because of the cold, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Critics also noted that wind turbines can operate in climates as cold as Greenland if they're properly prepared for the weather.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Jill Bleed, Gillian Flaccus, Juan Lozano, Leah Willingham, Rebecca Reynolds, Jay Reeves, Kevin McGill, Darlene Superville and Tammy Webber of The Associated Press; by James Dobbins and Richard Fausset of The New York Times; by Joe Carroll, Javier Blas and Jennifer A. Dlouhy of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Katie Shepherd of The Washington Post.

