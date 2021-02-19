Gamecocks' streak halted at 31 games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- For just a moment, Kellie Harper allowed herself to break covid protocol. The hug she got from Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes was just too important to pass up.

Harper was celebrating the biggest win in her two-year tenure with the No. 21 Lady Volunteers, a 75-67 upset of No. 2 South Carolina Thursday night.

Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half to spearhead the dramatic victory.

Harper pointed toward a "fiery" halftime address that fueled the recovery.

"Coach said we were playing soft," Davis said. "I take that personally, not just because I didn't score. I thought we grew up in the second half."

"I told them to put their big girl pants on," said Harper.

Tennessee (13-5, 7-3 SEC) recovered from a 12-point halftime deficit to pull off the stunner. Rae Burrell scored 19 points and Jordan Horston added 11 for the Lady Vols.

South Carolina (17-3, 12-1) had its 31-game SEC winning streak snapped. The last regular-season SEC loss came on March 3, 2019 to Mississippi State. Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each scored 15.

"Tennessee took it to us in the third and fourth quarters," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "We had nothing to answer them. We couldn't make basketball plays. We couldn't make reads."

Trailing by three a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols reeled off nine consecutive points and went up 68-62. Tennessee never took its foot off the gas.

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday, Dorka Juhasz had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 19 points with seven assists and No. 15 Ohio State beat Purdue 100-85 in Columbus, Ohio. Braxtin Miller scored 15 points and Aaliyah Patty added 12 for Ohio State (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten), which is 10-0 at home. Fatou Diagne had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Brooke Moore added 18 points for Purdue (6-12, 3-11), which has lost six in a row. ... Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest for a 66-47 win in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 ACC), which shot 45.5% from the floor despite making only 3 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter. Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (11-9, 8-8), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. ... Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 31/2 minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan 70-65 in Bloomington, Ind. Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game. And on Michigan's last possession, taking the ball out of bounds under the basket with 9.3 seconds left, one of the Hoosiers got her hand on the ball and deflected it deep into the back court so time ran out. Grace Berger converted all 10 of her free throws and scored 16 points for the Hoosiers (14-4, 12-2 Big Ten). Aleksa Gulbe added 13 points. ... Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points, Paisley Harding scored the last four points to clinch the game and BYU ended No. 16 Gonzaga's 17-game winning streak with a 61-56 win in Provo, Utah. Leading 57-56, BYU used up all of the shot clock before Harding hit a floater in the lane with 13 seconds to go. Harding scored 12 points and Lauren Gustin and Sara Hamson had 10 each for BYU (15-3, 11-2 West Coast). ... Dana Evans matched her career high with 29 points and extended her ACC scoring lead, helping No. 3 Louisville beat host Pittsburgh 82-58. Evans, who entered with a conference-best 20.3 points per game average, made 11 of her 20 shots. Louisville (20-1, 13-1 ACC) led by six at the half, but Evans and the Cardinals came alive in the third quarter. She scored 13 points by herself as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 26-13 in the period. Senior guard Gabbie Green scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Panthers (5-10, 3-8).

In other SEC women's action, Jasmine Walker scored 22 points and had five rebounds as Alabama held off Florida 77-70 in Gainesville, Fla. Jordan Lewis added 20 for the Crimson Tide (14-6, 7-6) who held a 60-49 lead after three quarters. Florida (10-10, 3-9) was paced by 27 points from Kiara Smith.