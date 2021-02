HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL REGIONAL PAIRINGS

NOTE These matchups are set based on the cancellations of conference tournaments. Some seedings have yet to be determined.

4A-NORTH at Ozark

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Farmington (1st-1) vs. Pottsville (4th-4), 1 p.m.

Game 2 Morrilton (1st-4) vs. 4th-1, TBD, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Ozark (2nd-4) vs. 3rd-1, TBD, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Berryville vs. Dardanelle, 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Harrison (1st-1) vs. 4th-4, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Morrilton (1st-4) vs. 4th-1, TBD, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Pottsville (2nd-4) vs. 3rd-1, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Pea Ridge (2nd-1) vs. 3rd-4 TBD, 4 p.m.

4A-EAST at Blytheville

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-5, TBD vs. Valley View (4th-3), 1 p.m.

Game 2 Blytheville (1st-3) vs. 4th-5, TBD, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Brookland (2nd-3) vs. 3rd-5, TBD, 1 p.m.

Game 4 2nd-5, TBD vs. Southside Batesville (3rd-3), 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-5, TBD vs. Pocahontas (4th-3), 10 a.m.

Game 2 Brookland (1st-3) vs. 4th-5, TBD, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Valley View (2nd-3) vs. 3rd-5, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 4 2nd-5, TBD vs. Southside Batesville (3rd-3), 4 p.m.

4A-SOUTH at Star City

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-7, TBD vs. 4th-8, TBD, 1 p.m.

Game 2 1st-8, TBD vs. 4th-7, TBD, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 2nd-8, TBD vs. 3rd-7, TBD, 1 p.m.

Game 4 2nd-7, TBD vs. 3rd-8, TBD, 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-7, TBD vs. 4th-8, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 2 1st-8 TBD vs. 4th-7, TBD, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 2nd-8, TBD vs. 3rd-7, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 4 2nd-7, TBD vs. 3rd-8, TBD, 4 p.m.

3A-1 REGION 1 at Bergman

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Bergman (1st-1) vs. Booneville (4th-4), 1 p.m.

Game 2 Waldron (1st-4) vs. Green Forest (4th-1), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Cedarville (2nd-4) vs. Valley Springs (3rd-1), 1 p.m.

Game 4 Elkins (2nd-1) vs. Charleston (3rd-4), 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Bergman (1st-1) vs. Charleston (4th-4), 10 a.m.

Game 2 Danville (1st-4) vs. West Fork (4th-1), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Cossatot River (2nd-4) vs. Elkins (3rd-1), 10 a.m.

Game 4 Valley Springs (2nd-1) vs. Cedarville (3rd-4), 4 p.m.

3A-REGION 2 at Manila

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-2, TBD vs. Walnut Ridge (4th-3), 1 p.m.

Game 2 Osceola (1st-3) vs. 4th-2, TBD 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Manila (2nd-3) vs. 3rd-2, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 4 2nd-2, TBD vs. Corning (3rd-3), 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-2, TBD vs. Manila (4th-3), 10 a.m.

Game 2 Hoxie (1st-3) vs. 4th-2, TBD 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Walnut Ridge (2nd-3) vs. 3rd-2, TBD 10 a.m.

Game 4 2nd-2, TBD vs. Osceola (3rd-3), 4 p.m.

3A-REGION 3

at Cent. Ark. Christian

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Central Ark. Christian (1st-6) vs. Atkins (4th-5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 Mayflower (1st-5) vs. Dollarway (4th-6) 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Baptist Prep (2nd-5) vs. Helena-West Helena (3rd-6), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 Jacksonville Lighthouse (2nd-6) vs. Lamar (3rd-5), 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Central Ark. Christian (1st-6) vs. Lamar (4th-5), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 Mayflower (1st-5) vs. DeWitt (4th-6), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Dover (2nd-5) vs. Helena-West Helena (3rd-6), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 Episcopal Collegiate (2nd-6) vs. Atkins (3rd-5), 7:30 p.m.

3A REGION 4 at Prescott

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Prescott (1st-7) vs. 4th-8, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 2 Dumas (1st-8) vs. Centerpoint, (4th-7), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 McGehee (2nd-8) vs. Benton Harmony Grove (3rd-7) 1 p.m.

Game 4 Glen Rose (2nd-7) vs. 3rd-8, TBD 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Ashdown (1st-7) vs. 4th-8, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 2 McGehee (1st-8) vs. Glen Rose (4th-7), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Smackover (2nd-8) vs. Bismarck (3rd-7), 10 a.m.

Game 4 Centerpoint (2nd-7) vs. 3rd-8, TBD 4 p.m.

2A-CENTRAL REGION

at Melbourne

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-5, TBD vs. Sloan-Hendrix (4th-2 ) 1 p.m.

Game 2 Melbourne (1st-2) vs. 4th-5, TBD 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 White Co. Central (2nd-2) vs. 3rd-5, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 4 2nd-5, TBD vs. Tuckerman (3rd-2), 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-5, TBD vs. Cedar Ridge (4th-2), 10 a.m.

Game 2 Melbourne (1st-2) vs. 4th-5, TBD 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Salem (2nd-2) vs. 3rd-5, TBD 10 a.m.

Game 4 2nd-5, TBD vs. Tuckerman (3rd-2), TBD 4 p.m.

2A-NORTH REGION at Rector

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Earle (1st-3) vs. England (4th-6) 1 p.m.

Game 2 Marianna (1st-6) vs. Riverside (4th-3) 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 Barton (2nd-6) vs. Buffalo Island Central (3rd-3) ,1 p.m.

Game 4 Rector (2nd-3) vs. McCrory (3rd-6), 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Marmaduke (1st-3) vs. Carlisle (4th-6), 10 a.m.

Game 2 Des Arc (1st-6) vs. Earle (4th-3) 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 England (2nd-6) vs. Riverside (3rd-3) 10 a.m.

Game 4 Rector (2nd-3) vs. McCrory (3rd-6) 4 p.m.

2A-SOUTH REGION

at Caddo Hills

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-8, TBD vs. 4th-7, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 2 1st-7, TBD vs. 4th-8, TBD 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 2nd-7, TBD vs. 3rd-8, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 4 2nd-8, TBD vs. 3rd-7, TBD 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 1st-8, TBD vs. 4th-7, TBD, 10 a.m.

Game 2 1st-7, TBD vs. 4th-8, TBD 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 2nd-7, TBD vs. 3rd-8, TBD 10 a.m.

Game 4 2nd-8, TBD vs. 3rd-7, TBD 4 p.m.

2A-WEST REGION

at Magazine

Boys

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Mountainburg (1st-4) vs. 4th-1, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 2 1st-1, TBD vs. 4th-4, TBD 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 3 2nd-1 TBD vs. 3rd-4, TBD 1 p.m.

Game 4 Acorn (2nd-4) vs. 3rd-1, TBD 7 p.m.

Girls

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 Acorn (1st-4) vs. 4th-1, TBD 10 a.m.

Game 2 1st-1 TBD vs. 4th-4, TBD 4 p.m.