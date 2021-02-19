• Cameron Williams, a library worker in Chattanooga, Tenn., who helped organize protests against police brutality, was fired from his job after being accused of appearing in a social media video burning copies of books by former President Donald Trump and conservative author Ann Coulter.

• Bob Dole, 97, the longtime Republican Kansas senator who ran for president in 1996, announced he is beginning treatment for Stage 4 lung cancer, saying that while he's facing hurdles, "I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."

• Ivanka Trump, 39, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, won't seek Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat in 2022, a Rubio spokesman said, as Ivanka Trump, in a statement, called the GOP incumbent "a tremendous advocate for working families."

• Gail Samuel, current president of the Hollywood Bowl and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will become the first female president and chief operating officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra when she takes over in June.

• Brent Bennett, 37, of Hartford, Ala., who bought cattle from a Thomas County stockyard last year but still owes $383,000 because of bounced checks and unpaid bills, was charged with theft by deception, sheriff's investigators said.

• Robert Lombardo, 46, of Leesville, La., faces two counts of second-degree murder after deputies discovered the bodies of his 83-year-old father and 60-year-old stepmother in their home when a family member notified authorities that Lombardo had said "he had beaten his parents to death."

• Jamilla Hall, who once worked for the Florida Prepaid College Program, has been sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for stealing about $42,000 from people who had been paying into the system.

• Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, 27, and Daria Chultsova, 23, journalists with Polish-funded Belsat TV, were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison for covering a public protest against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.