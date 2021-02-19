Millions of jobs won't return, economists warn

Millions of jobs that have been cut back or wiped out entirely by the coronavirus pandemic are unlikely to come back, economists warn, setting up a huge need for career changes and retraining in the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered permanent shifts in how and where people work. Businesses are planning for a future where more people are working from home, traveling less for business, or replacing workers with robots. All of these modifications mean many workers will not be able to do the same job they did before the pandemic, even after much of the U.S. population gets vaccinated against the deadly virus.

In a report coming out later this week that was previewed to The Washington Post, the McKinsey Global Institute predicts that 20% of business travel won't come back and about 20% of workers could end up working from home indefinitely. These shifts mean fewer jobs at hotels, restaurants and downtown shops, in addition to ongoing automation of office support roles and some factory jobs.

"We're recovering, but to a different economy," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in November.

The nation's unemployed are starting to react to these big shifts. Two-thirds of the jobless say they have seriously considered changing their occupation or field of work, according to the Pew Research Center. That is a significant increase from the 2008-2009 recession era, when 52% said they were considering such a change.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"We think that there is a very real scenario in which a lot of the large employment, low-wage jobs in retail and in food service just go away in the coming years," said Susan Lund, head of the McKinsey Global Institute. "It means that we're going to need a lot more short-term training and credentialing programs."

One problem for many unemployed people is they lack the money to retrain. This crisis has put many out of work for nearly a year, and the financial support from unemployment and food stamps is often not sufficient to pay their bills. The stimulus legislation being debated in Congress does not include any money for retraining.

"Trying to figure out what to do six months from now is hard when you are trying to make ends meet and you don't have enough food," said Brad Hershbein, a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

RETRAINING DEMAND

An early sign of the high demand right now for more retraining is on display in Michigan. The state used some of its stimulus money last year to create a "Futures for Frontliners" program to give free tuition to grocery store clerks, health aides and other front-line workers so they can earn a certificate or an associate degree. More than 100,000 people applied. The program also comes with career advice.

Serena Couch, who lost her job at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. in April, initially held out hope that she would be called back, but as the months went by, it became clear that was unlikely. Now the 27-year-old has started spending her days looking for jobs and trying to learn how to code -- using programming language to feed commands to a computer -- by watching YouTube videos and reading blogs.

"I'm trying to learn coding on my own, because that's what everyone says to do when you're in this position," said Couch, who receives about $500 a month in jobless benefits, not enough to pay bills.

Couch and her boyfriend, who is also laid off from a theme park, moved in with a relative to save money, and her car was repossessed around Christmas. Couch said she never intended to make a career in the hospitality industry, but without a college degree, she thought her job options were limited.

"We haven't been able to find anything that makes nearly as much as that Disney job," Couch said.

Indeed, the number of workers in need of retraining could be in the millions, according to McKinsey and David Autor, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who co-wrote a report warning that automation is accelerating in the pandemic. He predicts far fewer jobs in retail, restaurants, car dealerships and meatpacking facilities.

"Once robots are in place, we won't go back. Once you've made that type of capital investment, you don't tend to go backward," Autor said.

Automation of jobs often speeds up during recessions, as companies look to cut costs and use periods of layoffs to experiment with new technologies.

REPLACED BY ROBOTS

Chewy, an online pet food and supply company, opened its first fully automated fulfillment center in Archbald, Pa., in October. Wall Street analysts who monitor the company closely say the facility -- a warehouse where orders are processed and packaged for delivery -- needs only about 10% of the workers who are at Chewy's other warehouses.

Chewy Chief Executive Officer Sumit Singh told investors that the Archbald facility is already more productive than any of the nine other warehouses, and that there are plans to build more.

Job postings in recent months help illustrate what positions are emerging and which are rapidly going away, said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor.

Chamberlain has seen a rapid decline in posts seeking administration assistants, human resources personnel, food service workers, beauty consultants, pet groomers, valets, professors, brand ambassadors and even physical therapists and audiologists. Only some of these jobs will come back. He's hesitant to give an exact number, but he agrees that millions may need to find a new career.

"During a crisis, everything is on the table. You can easily push for big changes in a company," Chamberlain said. "When you rebuild, you have a chance to rethink your workforce."