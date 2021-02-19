Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 1:01 a.m.
Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Ricky Crisp, 45, of 19145 U.S. 62 in Garfield was arrested Wednesday in connection with manufacture methamphetamine. Crisp was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Dan Amon, 27, of 401 S.E. Ranger Blvd. No. 304 in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Amon was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Reginald Griggs, 59, of 403 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Griggs was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• William Warren, 31, of 807 E. Glendale Lane in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Warren was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brayer Araujo-Martinez, 27, of 1907 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated residential burglary. Araujo-Martinez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

