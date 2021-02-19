FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto follows through after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Robbie Erlin during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

GOLF

Burns opens with 64 at LA

Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. His finish was even better. Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three consecutive birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round. The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. On one of the best courses of the year, against another stacked field, it was a good first step. He had a two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, who grew up 30 miles away in Valencia and used to attend the PGA Tour event at Riviera as a kid. Patrick Cantlay, coming off chances to win in Palm Springs and Pebble Beach, extended his run of good play with four birdies on his back nine and was in a large group at 67. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69 and is tied for 19th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied for 71st after a 1-over 72.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Brett Coletta and George Cunningham are tied after the first day of play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Suncoast Classic Tournament at the Lakewood National Golf Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. The two both shot an 8-under 63. Former University of Arkansas players David Lingmerth and Nicolas Echavarria both shot a 4-under 67. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is at even-par 71.

BASEBALL

Realmuto injures thumb

Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks. Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it's possible he'll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions. Realmuto said he's confident he'll be ready for the season opener on April 1, but wants to make sure hs thumb has healed. Realmuto signed a $115.5 million, five-year contract last month.

A's, Rosenthal reach deal

Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The 30-year-old Rosenthal is another new addition to a rebuilt A's bullpen that General Manager David Forst made a priority after Oakland closer Liam Hendriks left as a free agent to sign a $54 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Oakland also reached a $2.25 million, one-year contract with first baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland pending a physical.

Dozier says he will retire

Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs, the Twins announced on Thursday. Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 home runs and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets. The 33-year-old, drafted by the Twins in the eighth round in 2009, said during a conference call he eventually would like to go into the coaching side of the game.

Former Brewers pitcher dies

Lew Krausse, who pitched 12 years in the major leagues and started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history, has died. He was 77. Chad Krausse, Lew's youngest son, said his father died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City. Krausse was 68-91 with 21 saves and a 4.00 ERA during a big league career that began in 1961 and ended in 1974. He pitched the first three innings and took the loss when the Brewers fell to the California Angels on April 7, 1970. Krausse pitched with the A's through 1969, the final two seasons after the franchise moved to Oakland. He also pitched for Milwaukee (1970-71), the Boston Red Sox (1972), St. Louis Cardinals (1973) and Atlanta Braves (1974). His best season came in 1966, when he went 14-9 with a 2.99 ERA.

BASKETBALL

Tide coach receives raise

Alabama Coach Nate Oats has received a three-year contract extension and a hefty raise amid the program's best season in years. Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced the new deal Thursday. It will run through March 14, 2027 and pay Oats $3,225,000 annually, up from $2.45 million in his previous five-deal reached in March 2019. The Crimson Tide is ranked eighth nationally and has a sizable lead in the SEC entering the stretch run of the regular season. It's the highest ranking for Alabama since the 2006-07 season. Alabama hasn't been ranked in the Top 10 in mid-February since 2002. The Tide is widely projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would match its highest in program history. Oats has a 33-20 record in his first two seasons after leaving Buffalo for the Tide.

SKIING

Gut-Behrami wins slalom gold

After going her entire career without a major championship title, Lara Gut-Behrami added a second gold medal to her burgeoning collection from this year's skiing world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin, meanwhile, earned a silver medal to give her one of each color -- and with her best event still to come. Gut-Behrami edged Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom on Thursday, making up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.09 behind in third in what was the closest finish ever of a women's giant slalom at the worlds. American skier Nina O'Brien was 0.02 behind in second after the opening run but dropped to 10th after a costly mistake shortly before finishing her final run.