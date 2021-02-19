Sections
The Recruiting Guy

RB target James Jointer announces top schools

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer (1) runs the ball during the first quarter of the Patriots' 45-21 win on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock Parkview junior running back James Jointer has announced his list of top schools, and Arkansas is included.

Jointer, 6-1, 210 pounds, reduced his 25 plus scholarship offers down to the Razorbacks, Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State and Purdue.

He said in an earlier interview that Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith have been talking to him.

“Every other day I talk to Coach Smith,” Jointer said. “We have a pretty good relationship. He does a good job trying to recruit me and my family, not just me. That’s what I look for in a school."

Jointer rushed 162 times for 1,105 yards, 10 touchdowns and had 8 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown as a junior after missing most of his sophomore season because of an ACL injury.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Jointer a 3-star-plus prospect.

