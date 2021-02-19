Reality hits for once-dominant Serena

Serena Williams' departure after her Australian Open semifinal loss to Naomi Osaka had an air of wistful finality to it. Hand over her heart, her emotions brimming, Williams disappeared from view of the fans who had cheered her so steadily at Rod Laver Arena and was left alone with her thoughts -- and with the realization her days of domination are over.

Williams, 39, had used her time well during the pandemic and was in the best shape she'd been in since she gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017 and endured life-threatening complications. She had moved well during through the first five rounds in Melbourne, covering ground with renewed speed and vigor. The title she needed to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles record of 24 seemed within her reach in this, her 11th try at it.

"I felt well. I felt like I was hitting well. I was hitting well this whole tournament," said Williams, a seven-time Australian Open champion. "Even the first couple of games I played well."

Osaka started slowly, admittedly nervous about facing her childhood idol. Not so long ago, Williams would have exploited that vulnerability. But as in their tumultuous encounter in the 2018 US Open final, Osaka's will and execution were greater, and Williams was left to face hard reality.

Osaka overcame an inconsistent serve with relentless forehands and ferocity, earning a 6-3, 6-4 victory and a berth in Saturday's final.

Williams said her 24 unforced errors were the difference in the match, which doesn't give Osaka enough credit. But Williams' forehand clearly wouldn't behave on a hot Thursday afternoon (Australia time) on the hard court. "Just made too many mistakes there, easy mistakes. It was a big error day for me," Williams said.

She said her gesture while walking off was merely her way of saying thanks to the crowd. It seemed like she might have been saying goodbye, too. "I don't know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone," she said.

That day might not be far off. Losing to 23-year-old Osaka undoubtedly brought that home. Williams no longer has the best serve or the most power on the pro tour, though it's a tribute to her that Osaka and other young women have modeled themselves after her. This can't be easy for Williams, after a glorious and groundbreaking career, and she broke into tears when asked about the cause of all those errors against Osaka. "I don't know. I'm done," she said, gathering her belongings and leaving the room.

Osaka couldn't hold serve in the first game of the first set and was nearly broken again in the third game but held on in part because of Williams' unforced errors. Williams committed 24, to 21 by Osaka. "It's very intimidating to serve for the first game and see her on the other side off the net," said Osaka.

As Osaka walked out to the court for the match she tapped her name on the wall that honors past winners, as if to draw assurance from it. At her post-match news conference Osaka -- who was mentored by Kobe Bryant -- wore a Lakers jacket for similar reasons. "Today I felt like I needed some extra strength," she said. She found it, and in that she is a worthy successor to Williams.