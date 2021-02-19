Sections
Source: Razorbacks unable to find opponent, won’t play this weekend

by Bob Holt | Today at 7:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Eric Musselman (right) and assistant Clay Moser are shown during a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas basketball team won’t play a game Saturday to replace Texas A&M, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday night.

After the SEC announced Friday afternoon that Texas A&M was postponing its home game against the No. 24 Razorbacks scheduled for Saturday because of a combination of positive tests for covid-19, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Aggies’ program, the Arkansas staff worked to find a nonconference opponent to play Saturday with permission from the SEC office.

But Arkansas was unable to find another opponent on such short notice.

The Razorbacks' next game will be against No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

