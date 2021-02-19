Time to file for storm aid cash

In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo, Edward Woods points out damage to his garage after the wind storm that hit his Pine Bluff home two days earlier, on April 12, 2020.

The deadline to apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for assistance after the storms in the spring of 2020 is less than a month away.

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminded Arkansas small businesses Wednesday of the March 17 deadline to apply for SBA federal disaster loans for economic injury caused by severe storms and straight-line winds.

In Jefferson County, the events occurred April 12. These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lonoke and Pulaski counties.

According to Garfield, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield said.

Interest rates are 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

“The severe storms and tornadoes in March of 2020 caused extensive damage to the northeast part of the state,” said SBA Arkansas District Director Edward Haddock. “SBA is here to provide low-interest loans to help affected residents rebuild their homes and businesses. These loans can also be used for improvements to help minimize disaster damage in the future and make our Arkansas communities stronger and more resilient.”

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. Details: www.sba.gov.