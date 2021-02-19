Tractor-trailer fire temporarily blocks I-40

The scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 near Carlisle on Friday morning is shown in this screenshot of video provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
In Lonoke County, all eastbound lanes were temporarily blocked Friday morning on Interstate 40 near the Carlisle exit as a result of a tractor-trailer fire, the state Transportation Department said.
The agency reported the crash in a Twitter post shortly after 9:10 a.m. The wreck initially left all eastbound lanes closed, but vehicles were moving slowly past the crash at 9:35 a.m.
No injuries were immediately reported, according to the Transportation Department
