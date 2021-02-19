Unvaccinated Vatican employees risk firing

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 file photo, people are reflected on a puddle as they walk in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. The Vatican is taking Pope Francis’ pro-vaccine stance very seriously: Any Vatican employee who refuses to get a coronavirus shot without valid medical reason risks being fired. A Feb. 8 decree signed by the governor of the Vatican City State sparked heated debate Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 since its provisions go well beyond the generally voluntary nature of COVID-19 vaccinations in Italy and much of the rest of the world. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

ROME -- The Vatican is taking Pope Francis' pro-vaccine stance seriously: Any Vatican employee who refuses to get a coronavirus shot without a valid medical reason risks being fired.

A Feb. 8 decree signed by the governor of the Vatican city-state says employees who opt out of vaccination without a proven medical reason could be subject to a sanction up to and including "the interruption of the relationship of employment."

The directive cited the need to protect Vatican employees in the workplace, as well as guidelines issued by Francis' advisory covid-19 commission, which say individuals have a moral responsibility to get vaccinated "given that refusing a vaccine can constitute a risk for others."

The decree sparked heated debate Thursday, since its provisions go well beyond the generally voluntary nature of covid-19 vaccinations in Italy and much of the rest of the world. The Vatican is an absolute monarchy in the heart of Rome that operates independently of Italian law and labor protections.

In a statement responding to questions about the decree, the Vatican City State governorate's office defended the measure and denied that it infringed on employees' rights. It said the decree was issued as an urgent response to a public health crisis and reflected the need to protect individual workers and the broader community.

The statement said the reference to a 2011 norm allowing for the firing of an employee who refuses preventive health care measures was not punitive. Rather, the statement said, it is "a tool providing a flexible and proportional response to the need to balance the health care of the collective with the freedom of choice, without resorting to any repressive means vis-a-vis the employee."

Some Catholics and other believers have expressed faith-based concerns about vaccines because some of the ones available were indirectly connected to research that used aborted fetal cells. The Vatican's doctrine office has judged it morally acceptable for Catholics to receive covid-19 vaccines, however.

Vaccines are not mandatory in Italy, where Europe's coronavirus outbreak erupted this time last year and which has the highest pandemic death toll of any European country except Britain. Some doctors and nurses who have expressed anti-vaccine sentiments or skepticism about the virus have been threatened with professional sanctions.

The Italian government's bioethics committee said in November that while it couldn't rule out the need to require vaccines for members of highly exposed groups, such as medical personnel, any move to mandate covid-19 shots must be "discussed within their professional associations and be revoked as soon as there is no longer a significant risk for the collective."