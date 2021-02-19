Sections
Utility warns water system feeling strain

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:16 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Wastewater passes through one of three biological nutrient reduction trains at the Rogers wastewater treatment plant in this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Ben Goff)

The recent snow and bitter cold have created conditions that may lead to waterline leaks or breaks.

As a result, Liberty Utilities is experiencing increased water demand.

The increased demand is causing a pressure decrease in the water system that serves Pine Bluff.

If pressure in Liberty's water system continues to decrease, it may be necessary to initiate a precautionary boil order advisory, according to a news release.

The company said the increased water demand may be because customers are leaving their water flowing to help avoid frozen or broken pipes.

Liberty is asking Pine Bluff customers to report any waterline breaks they notice near homes or businesses that may be vacant or temporarily unoccupied.

If customers see running water where it shouldn't be, they're asked to call the company's emergency line at (855) 382-6511 to report it.

If pressure in Liberty's water system continues to decrease, a boil order advisory may be needed.

A boil order advisory is required when the pressure drops below a pre-defined point.

If this occurs, there is the potential that water infrastructure conditions could allow contaminants to enter the water distribution system.

Liberty crews have been working throughout this week's weather to protect the water system and respond to customers with water emergencies.

"We know these extreme weather conditions are impacting customers throughout our service area," said Mike Beatty, Liberty vice president of gas and water operations.

Beaty contintued: "Our teams are working around the clock to keep our system safe and reliable. We thank our customers for their help in monitoring this situation. Our team stands ready to respond."

