Washington County officials consider CARES Act spending

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials on Thursday continued their discussion on how best to use $4.5 million received in CARES Act money for costs tied to the pandemic.

The Quorum Court had an ordinance on its agenda Thursday night to earmarked $3.6 million of the CARES Act money for immediate use, leaving the rest in reserve.

The Quorum Court hadn't considered the ordinance before deadline.

The county was awarded the $4.5 million largely for payroll expenses employees in public safety and law enforcement jobs. County Treasurer Bobby Hill has told the justices of the peace the money isn't restricted and can be used for any legal county purposes.

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, sponsored the ordinance. Madison said the $3.6 million would be divided between aid to small businesses, money to hunger relief, and money to provide financial assistance to residents who have lost their homes or experienced financial difficulties related to homelessness or housing insecurity.

Madison said the county could provide this type of assistance by contracting with other agencies and nonprofit groups to administer the programs. The ordinance listed area chambers of commerce as partners for the small business aid program, food banks and other nonprofit food distribution services in Washington County to administer the hunger relief program and homeless shelters or agencies providing services to the homeless or financially vulnerable to provide the housing assistance.

Madison said before the meeting contracting with the agencies she listed in the ordinance would meet the legal requirements for the county in distributing the money.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeastern Washington County, said he doesn't favor any immediate decision on spending the $4.5 million. Deakins said he favors some aid to small businesses and is interested in having the county work toward a mass vaccination program for the covid-19 virus.

Deakins also said the county needs to hold back to see what's needed as county offices open, especially the circuit courts. He said there could be costs related to work needed to make courtrooms and offices safe for employees and the public once normal business resumes.

"Our courts have been mostly closed for nearly a year," Deakins said. "I've been told by our officials that they are expecting a deluge once the courts reopen."

"I think it would be short-sighted to spend these dollars right now and perhaps sacrifice services we're required to provide."

Sarah Moore of Fayetteville has spoken at a number of county meetings of the need for covid-19 relief efforts. Moore said she sees Madison's ordinance a 'good compromise" between those who want to keep money in reserve and those who want immediate action.

"There's a part of the court that wants to keep it for a rainy day fund," Moore said. "A lot of community members, people with nonprofits and churches and others have made it clear we're in crisis , it's raining now."

Benton County also received money under the CARES Act, with the county being awarded about $3.8 million. Comptroller Brenda Peacock said the county had about $500,000 in out-of-pocket expenses related to the pandemic, including money for personal protective equipment, shields for county offices open to the public, antibacterial fogging systems and other items.

Most of Benton County's reimbursement money was awarded on the basis of payroll expenses for employees "directly impacted by covid-19 related duties or activities" including jailers, deputies, dispatchers and bailiffs.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said the use of that money will be discussed at the March 4 meeting of the Quorum Court's Finance Committee.