Weekly sports schedule

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Arkansas at Monticello and local high school sports schedules have been updated. Many events have been either canceled or postponed due to inclement weather.
High school basketball tournaments are listed at the bottom.
SATURDAY
College softball: Harding Invitational: UAM vs. Missouri Western State, 1:30 p.m., vs. Rogers State (Okla.), 3:45 p.m.
Men's college basketball: UAM at Harding, 4 p.m.
Women's college basketball: UAM at Harding, 2 p.m.
Prep boys basketball: Conference 4A-8 seeding playoff: Star City at Watson Chapel, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
College softball: Harding Invitational: UAM vs. Drury (Mo.), 11 a.m., at Harding, 3:30 p.m.
Men's basketball: UAPB at Texas Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college soccer: UA Little Rock at UAPB, 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball: UAPB at Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's college basketball: Southern Arkansas at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball: Southern Arkansas at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
Women's college volleyball: UAPB at Tougaloo College (Miss.), 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
College baseball: UAPB at Tennessee, TBA
College volleyball: Southern Arkansas at UAM, 6 p.m.
Men's college basketball: UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball: UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 5:30 p.m.
Women's college softball: Lyon College at UAPB, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College baseball: UAPB at Tennessee, TBA
College indoor track: UAPB in Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, Birmingham, Ala.
Women's college basketball: UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 5:30 p.m. (makeup of postponed UAPB home game)
THURSDAY
College indoor track: UAPB in Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, Birmingham, Ala.
College volleyball: Jackson State at UAPB, 5 p.m.
Men's college basketball: UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball: UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
FEB. 26
College baseball: UAPB at Jackson State, 1 p.m.; Northwestern Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), noon
College softball: Central Arkansas Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Conway: Western Illinois vs. UAPB, 2 p.m.; UAM at Northwestern Oklahoma State (DH), 3 p.m.
College volleyball: UAM at Henderson State, 6:30 p.m.
Women's college soccer: Texas Southern at UAPB, 3 p.m.
FEB. 27
College baseball: Northwestern Oklahoma State at UAM, noon; UAPB at Jackson State, 1 p.m.
College football: Texas Southern at UAPB, noon
College softball: Central Arkansas Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Conway: UAPB vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 1:15 p.m., vs. Western Illinois, 5:45 p.m.; UAM at Northwestern Oklahoma State, noon
Men's college basketball: Henderson State at UAM, 4 p.m.; Grambling State at UAPB, 8 p.m.
Women's college basketball: Henderson State at UAM, 2 p.m.; Grambling State at UAPB, 5 p.m.
FEB. 28
College baseball: UAPB at Jackson State, 1 p.m.
College softball: Central Arkansas Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Conway: UAPB at Central Arkansas, 1:30 p.m.
Women's college soccer: Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
NOTES: Each game hosted by higher-seeded team; number in parentheses represent seed; all games tip off at 6 p.m.
Boys
First round (all Tuesday): (8) White Hall at (1) Pine Bluff; (5) El Dorado at (4) Lake Hamilton; (7) Sheridan at (2) Hot Springs Lakeside; (6) Hot Springs at (3) Texarkana
Semifinals (all Thursday): White Hall-Pine Bluff winner vs. El Dorado-Lake Hamilton winner; Sheridan-Lakeside winner vs. Hot Springs-Texarkana winner
Third-place and championship games (Feb. 26)
Girls
First round (all Monday): (8) Pine Bluff at (1) Lake Hamilton; (5) Hot Springs at (4) El Dorado; (7) Texarkana at (2) Hot Springs Lakeside; (6) White Hall at (3) Sheridan
Semifinals (all Wednesday): Pine Bluff-Lake Hamilton winner vs. Hot Springs-El Dorado winner; Texarkana-Lakeside winner vs. White Hall-Sheridan winner
Third-place and championship games (Feb. 26)
4A SOUTH REGION
At Star City High School; brackets incomplete
Boys
First round: Monticello (4A-8 second place) vs. 4A-7 third place, 1 p.m. Thursday
Girls
First round: Star City (4A-8 champion) vs. 4A-7 fourth place, 4 p.m. Wednesday; Watson Chapel (4A-8 second place) vs. 4A-7 third place, 10 a.m. Thursday
3A REGION 3
At Central Arkansas Christian, Little Rock
Boys
First round: Central Arkansas Christian (3A-6 champion) vs. Atkins (3A-5 fourth place), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; Mayflower (3A-5 champion) vs. Dollarway (3A-6 fourth place), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; Baptist Prep (3A-5 second place) vs. Jacksonville Lighthouse (3A-6 third place), 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Helena-West Helena Central (3A-6 second place) vs. Lamar (3A-5 third place), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: CAC-Atkins winner vs. Baptist Prep-Lighthouse winner, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26; Mayflower-Dollarway winner vs. HWH Central-Lamar winner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Championship: 6 p.m. Feb. 27