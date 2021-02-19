Wisconsin no match for Hawkeyes, Garza

MADISON, Wis. — Luka Garza got his points, but a rare road victory at Wisconsin was what mattered.

Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.

“As I’ve said before, I didn’t come back to score points, and I didn’t come back to win awards,” said Garza, who returned for his senior season. “I’ve won awards, I did that last year. My main focus this year is just winning games.”

Garza raised his na - tion-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing 8 rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten).

Wisconsin hit just 4 of its first 30 shots, including an astonishing 1 of 18 inside the arc, as Iowa opened a 25-13 lead on Weiskamp’s three-pointer with 7:18 left in the half. The Badgers finished 13 of 34 from three-point range, but 8 of 36 inside the arc.

“He’s hard to contain,” Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said about Garza. “Just because he’s worked so hard to make himself to that type of player he is, and he plays so hard. You watch him on the floor and it’s all-out effort each time down. And obviously if he catches it, it’s a basket, a foul.”

“I think that’s the thing that makes them really go, in terms of their efficiency, because they’re No. 1 in the country now in offense. They can rely on throwing him the ball and something positive is going to happen 90% of the time.”

Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7), Brad Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice 11. The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Wisconsin had won 13 of the previous 15 games against Iowa at home.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 92, PENN STATE 82

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State outlasted Penn State.

Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten), who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh in a row.

Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points. Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy each scored 12 points and Jamari Wheeler added 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 4-10), who lost their third in a row.

WICHITA STATE 68, NO. 6 HOUSTON 63

WICHITA, Kan. — Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert each scored 16 points and Dexter Dennis added 12 points and a crucial steal in the final seconds, leading Wichita State to a victory over No. 6 Houston.

The Shockers (13-4, 9-2 American Athletic) moved past Houston (17-3, 11-3) and into first place in the conference standings.

DeJeon Jarreau led the Cougars with 16 points. Quentin Grimes added 13 points and Justin Gorham 10.

Ricky Council added 11 points for Wichita State, which had its first home victory against a top-six opponent since beating No. 2 Louisville on Feb. 25, 1967. The Shockers also snapped a six-game losing streak against Houston. Houston led by as many as 12 points in the first half before Wichita State stormed back and cut the deficit to 34-33 by halftime.

Gilbert hit consecutive three-pointers to cap an 11-0 run by Wichita State at the start of the second half. The Shockers led 44-34 and were 9 of 13 from three-point range to that point.

An impressive stat for a team that entered the game shooting 32.3% from the three-point arc this season, ranking 246th nationally.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAME

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 three-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a victory over South Carolina.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive covid-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.

John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers (15-5, 8-5 SEC). AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8) with 20 points. Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss each scored 15.