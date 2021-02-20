Active covid cases fall for 16th straight day; hospitalizations near 4-month low

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, begins to screen patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 517 new coronavirus infections in its daily tally on Saturday, marking the ninth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new covid-19 cases in the state. However, that number is a 93% increase from the 268 new infections reported on Friday.

Active cases of the coronavirus also declined for a 16th consecutive day. The Health Department reported 6,078 cases statewide, a decrease from 6,478 Friday.

Hospitalizations fell by 25, reaching 605, near the four-month low of 602 set Wednesday. The state reported 103 ventilators in use for covid-19 patients, down five from Friday.

Twelve additional coronavirus deaths were reported in Arkansas, raising the toll since the pandemic reached the state last March to 5,348.

On his Twitter feed, Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted several tweets on Saturday emphasizing the need to return to vaccinations after a week of snowy weather that forced the widespread cancellation of covid-19 vaccination clinics.

“Yesterday showed an increase in vaccine distribution compared to the day before,” the governor tweeted Saturday afternoon. “I expect this trend to continue with roads clearing throughout the state and our weekend vaccination catch-up.”

As of Saturday afternoon, an additional 7,388 doses of vaccine were given, raising the total number of covid-19 vaccinations to almost 477,000, according to the Health Department.

