All-Star Game an unnecessary risk

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) lays up to score as Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (8) looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Lakers won 112-104.James scored 30 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ATLANTA -- The NBA had done a lot of things right during the pandemic.

Not this time.

For absolutely no justifiable reason other than boosting its bottom line, the NBA is going through with dubious plans to stage a made-for-TV All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.

Yep, the league is holding an exhibition game -- a totally unnecessary contest -- while the country is still in the grips of a deadly virus.

The NBA is trying to sell this as some sort of altruistic pursuit, joining the players' union in pledging to donate more than $2.5 million to support historically Black colleges and universities, as well as communities affected by covid-19.

"The All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCUs play in our communities and focus attention and resources on covid-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement filled with such spin it left us a bit dizzy.

He failed to mention that his league -- which has 30 franchises worth an average of more than $2 billion each -- could've made that sort of donation from its spare change jar.

The Pandemic All-Star Game is nothing more than a money grab, an attempt by the league to mitigate its financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Led by the biggest star of them all, the players saw through the charade as soon as the idea was floated a few weeks ago.

LeBron James, who has played in 16 All-Star Games and will again be a captain for this one, called it "a slap in the face" to the players. Two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said he would much prefer to have a few days off.

"If they tell us we're going to show up, then we've got to do our job," the Milwaukee Bucks star said when the subject first came up. "I will show up and set the right example. But at the end of the day, I don't want to do it."

This is a major misstep by a league that drew much-deserved kudos last summer for setting up a stringent bubble inside Walt Disney World, allowing it to complete the regular season and the playoffs without so much as a single positive test.

But this season has been a struggle. Without a bubble, 30 games have been postponed because of covid-19 protocols. Teams are playing in largely empty arenas because it's simply not safe enough to allow large crowds.

This year's All-Star Game, which was supposed to be held in Indianapolis, was initially called off because the league recognized the folly of attempting to hold its biggest party -- a citywide, weekend-long celebration -- in the midst of a highly contagious virus that has caused so much heartache.

But that all changed as the league tallied up its financial losses from the first two months of the season. The All-Star Game was a way to mitigate the damage, giving valued TV partner Turner Sports one of its signature events -- even though it comes without all the usual bells and whistles.

No parties are planned. Only about 1,500 fans -- representing local HBCUs and essential workers -- will be allowed at 17,000-seat State Farm Arena for the game.

This will be an All-Star Game catering strictly to those watching at home, an audience that Silver estimates at 130 million around the globe.

Silver insists a watered-down All-Star Game is better than no All-Star Game.

"All-Star is a part of our league, no different than the games we play," he said Thursday night during an interview on TNT. "It begins and ends with the fans. This is an event our fans love to see. They love to see the players come together.

"But," he added ruefully, "nothing comes without controversy during a pandemic."

Silver & Co. have done a lot of things right.

This time, they got it all wrong.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (8) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver does an interview before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Sports got taken down a notch in 2020. The lights went out in mid-March, soon after Silver flipped a circuit-breaker on the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)