Arizona runs winning streak to seven games

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Standing at midcourt after the final buzzer, Aari McDonald took a moment before her postgame television interview to greet California players Leilani McIntosh and Michelle Onyiah with handshakes and hugs of support.

McDonald scored 28 points and No. 10 Arizona had to earn a hard-fought victory over Cal this time on the way to its seventh consecutive win, beating the winless Golden Bears 59-50 on Friday.

"They played like they had nothing to lose," McDonald said. "They gave us all they had for 40 minutes. They played like they wanted it more for almost 40 minutes. We just can't do that. We can't overlook opponents. I'm really proud of Cal."

The Wildcats (15-2, 13-2 Pac-12) had beaten Cal 69-33 in Tucson on Jan. 3 -- the fewest points Arizona has ever allowed to a Pac-12 opponent -- but were outhustled to the boards regularly Friday as the Bears stayed in the game with effort and energy doing all the little things.

Arizona Coach Adia Barnes sounded completely disgusted afterward -- saying, "It was just an atrocious game" and "it's our worst game of the season" and "I'm very disappointed, it does not feel like we won."

"If Aari wouldn't have been scoring and creating shots on her own we wouldn't have won," Barnes said, pointing to her team's five assists on 21 field goals. "Aari had to put us on her back."

McDonald shot 11 for 23 in Arizona's fourth consecutive win since four consecutive games were postponed. Arizona closed on a 6-0 run as Cal went cold, finishing 1 for 10 without scoring over the final 2:21.

The Bears have had nine games postponed and this was their first contest since Feb. 7 after missing last weekend's scheduled trip to face the Oregon schools.

Dalayah Daniels scored 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds for Cal (0-14, 0-11).

NO. 23 S. DAKOTA STATE 86,

N. DAKOTA STATE 78

FARGO, N.D. -- Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

South Dakota State took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter -- with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including 3 three-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Myah Selland added 10 points and Nelson finished with eight for South Dakota State (18-2, 11-0 Summit). Irwin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Jackrabbits hit 25 of 36.

Heaven Hamling scored 23 points with five three-pointers for North Dakota State (14-5, 9-4).

NO. 8 UCLA 83,

NO. 13 OREGON 56

LOS ANGELES -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauren Miller added 16 and No. 8 UCLA completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years.

The Bruins (13-3, 11-3 Pac-12) made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. Oregon (12-6, 9-6 Pac-12) has dropped three in a row for the first time since 2016-17.

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 62,

BRADLEY 56

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Jasmine Franklin (Fayetteville) had 11 points and 12 assists as No. 25 Missouri State won its 10th in a row.

Bradley cut the deficit to 55-53 before Sydney Wilson gave the Bears (14-2, 10-0) a 58-53 lead on a three-point play with 59 seconds left. That came 19 seconds after Mahr Petree cut the deficit to two for the Braves (12-9, 8-6) after a nearly five-minute scoreless drought.