Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

POLICE BEAT: Cabot man jailed on drug charges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:34 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man spotted breaking into a vehicle Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

Lewis Hall, 42, of Cabot was detained near 2400 Arkansas 107, where he was found going through a vehicle that was not his while it sat on the side of the road, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Hall told police that he was grabbing a jacket for a friend, according to the report.

Police found methamphetamine, a smoking device and a firearm in the center console, the report said.

Deputies took Hall to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bond and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony breaking or entering, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT