POLICE BEAT: Cabot man jailed on drug charges

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man spotted breaking into a vehicle Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

Lewis Hall, 42, of Cabot was detained near 2400 Arkansas 107, where he was found going through a vehicle that was not his while it sat on the side of the road, the report said.

Hall told police that he was grabbing a jacket for a friend, according to the report.

Police found methamphetamine, a smoking device and a firearm in the center console, the report said.

Deputies took Hall to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bond and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony breaking or entering, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.