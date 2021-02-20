Calendar for Feb. 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Feb. 20

7 trailblazers to be honored at virtual Black History program

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition will honor seven Pine Bluff legends and trailblazers at its first virtual Black History program. This free event will take place via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, according to a news release from Stuff in the Bluff website. Honorees will include former Pine Bluff Mayor Carl Redus, Ryan Watley, Mattie P. Collins, Classie Green, City Council Member Joni Alexander, Jimmy Cunningham and the late Saint Dewitt Hill. The keynote speaker will be Sterling Fulton, evaluation director for the Center for Black Health & Equity at Durham, North Carolina. The virtual event is free and open to the general public, however registration is required. To register in advance, participants should visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fr2CC3efRoeFnQZ6MwsTsg.

CrEATe Lab set

The Arts & Science Center’s nutritious cooking program for youth, CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of seven students. The cost is $35. Partial scholarships are available. ASC has partnered with Anaya and her Kids Cook! team for the series. To register for the cooking program, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375.

Synergy grant applications available

Applications are now available for the 2021 Synergy Forum Inc. Grants. Registered nonprofit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release. Grants generally range from $500 to $1,500. Applications are due April 1. Applications will be accepted only by email. Details: synergyforumgrants@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 21

St. John hosts virtual Friends and Family Pew Rally

St. John AME Church, at 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its 30th annual Friends and Family Pew Rally virtually at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Phillip Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark Baptist Church at Little Rock. Participants may connect to the virtual service at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org, FACEBOOK LIVE @ https://www.face-book.com/rev.cwilliams,ZOOM @ ID# 4322086226 and Password: 1117, AUDIO @ 1-312-626-6799 with Access Code: 1117#.

SEARK closed through Sunday

Southeast Arkansas College will remain closed through Sunday due to inclement weather. All instruction will continue to occur virtually, according to the SEARK College website. Details: https://www.seark.edu/.

Monday, Feb. 22

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday, Feb. 22, by a conference call. Members will discuss financial reports, according to the agenda. Details: Betty Brown, commission administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Jefferson Regional to give 2nd vaccine dose

Jefferson Regional Medical Center’s second dose Covid vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, at First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St. All scheduled patients will come at their originally scheduled time. The clinic was rescheduled from Feb. 17 because of inclement weather, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online services as well as other ministry events. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Chamber to host drive-thru annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner as a drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Chamber newsletter. The event will feature two pasta dinner options, Chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new Chamber staff members. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Details: Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Russ NAACP branch sets virtual Black History event

The Carnell Russ branch of the NAACP of Star City will host its first virtual Black History Program at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. The keynote speaker will be Tamika Silverman Edwards, a lawyer. The theme will be “Continuing the Journey to Justice for All,” according to a news release. To attend, interested participants should email leeleaglenns@sbcglobal.net to receive zoom link.

Friday, Feb. 26

City hosts clinic for 2nd doses of vaccine

The city of Pine Bluff will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. This clinic is only for people who received the first dose of the vaccine at the clinic Jan. 29, according to a news release. The clinic was organized by Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, the Arkansas Department of Health and the city of Pine Bluff. The event was rescheduled from Feb. 19 because of the inclement weather.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Black heritage celebration set

Author Jason Irby, a Jefferson County native, will present the sixth annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 27. Due to the coronavirus and protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the program isn’t open to the public. Interviews will be conducted with honorees and broadcast later, according to the Stuff in the Bluff website. Two individuals will be honored with a Legend Among Us award: Otis Kirkland, a well known photographer and philanthropist and native of Jefferson County, and Crystal Young-Haskins, the first African American female in the Little Rock Police Department to hold the rank of assistant chief of police, according to the release.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Kings Highway celebrates Black History

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will host the Black History program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The youth of the church will present “Chucks and Pearls,” according to a news release.